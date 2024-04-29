KANZHUN LIMITED Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, KANZHUN LIMITED, 18/F, GrandyVic Building, Taiyanggong Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100020, People’s Republic of China.

The Company has also published its annual report for Hong Kong purposes pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEX”), which can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com as well as the HKEX’s website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

