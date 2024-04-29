Streamline Health® Expands eValuator™ Footprint With Existing Client

Following an efficient implementation process, a leading Florida-based healthcare provider is expanding its footprint and utilization of eValuator



Atlanta, GA, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has expanded its existing contract with a 1,250 bed, Epic-based academic medical center serving central Florida. The health system recently completed its initial implementation of eValuator and has elected to expand its utilization to include additional acquired facilities.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. eValuator’s AI-enhanced pre-bill code auditing ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide, while avoiding denials.

“We are thrilled to grow alongside our client so quickly following their eValuator go-live” stated Ben Stilwill, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline. “Within a month of go-live our client saw significant ROI, partially driven by our new AI-generated rules. As a result of their experience with Streamline Health’s powerful solution and dedicated team members, the client quickly expanded utilization of eValuator to their new facilities to have a unified platform across the system.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net