Bullet Blockchain Announces 2023 Financial Results

Bullet Blockchain is actively seeking to hire CFO and marketing professionals in preparation of a ramp up in growth throughout 2024 into 2025

RENO, NV, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (“BULT” or the “Company”) (OTC: BULT), a pioneering software development and SaaS company at the forefront of blockchain and Bitcoin ATM technologies, is delighted to report that its fourth-quarter gross revenue has exceeded its forecasted preliminary fourth quarter revenue estimates of $740,000 by more than 10%, closing out the year with $819,000 for that period. This brings the Company’s annual gross revenue to just over $1,685,000, once again beating expectations for the year.

“Our Bitcoin ATMs have significantly outperformed and delivered a much better fourth quarter than we first thought. The anticipation surrounding Bitcoin ETFs and the upcoming Bitcoin halving, very likely buoyed a favorable environment to close out 2023 and set an exciting course for 2024. We are strongly optimistic for what this year will bring Bullet Blockchain’s business and its shareholders,” commented Simon Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of Bullet Blockchain.

Recruitment Drive and Operational Expansions

As part of its expansion strategy, Bullet Blockchain is actively seeking to hire a Chief Financial Officer, as well as marketing experts, both with backgrounds in cryptocurrency to join the team. Considering the Company just recently announced deploying an additional 10 licensed Bitcoin ATMs and its retention of Bryan Lindsey as its Global Strategist, management firmly believes now is the time for such recruitment; especially given the plans the Company has for growth over the next 24 months.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply. Please send your resume to: jobs@bulletblockchain.com .

Licensing and Intellectual Property Developments

Bullet Blockchain continues to advance its licensing initiatives, offering operators and manufacturers a variety of partnership models including transaction-based fees and revenue-sharing opportunities centered around its intellectual property. As previously announced, BULT acquired First Bitcoin Capital LLC, which owned an intellectual property portfolio consisting of the rights to two Bitcoin ATM patents, becoming the owner and licensor of these valuable assets. By virtue of its subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, BULT’s intellectual property includes the ownership and the exclusive rights to US Patent Nos. US9135787B1 “Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system integrating enrollment protocol and method of using the same” ( US9135787B1 ) and US10332205B1 “Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system and method of using the same” (US10332205B1) , respectively. The combined patents acquired by BULT are critical for Bitcoin ATM networks to operate.

About Bullet Blockchain

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Bullet Blockchain Inc. – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) – is a diversified software development and SaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, and though its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents. BULT is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders’ value.

