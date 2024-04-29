EnviroGold Global Launches Private Placement and Announces Engagement with Sequoia Corporate Finance Pty Ltd

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetize valuable metals contained in mine waste and tailings, reduce environmental liabilities and improve social and environmental outcomes, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000. The Financing will be in the form of a unit offering of up to 20,000,000 units with each unit consisting of one common share at a price of C$0.05, and one full warrant exercisable at a price of C$0.08 for a 24-month term expiring on April 30, 2026.



CEO David Cam commented, “This private placement will allow the Company to continue work on its previously announced demonstration plant in Brisbane, Australia that will serve as a central testing hub for several mining companies, demonstrate our technology on their respective tailings material and expedite commercial decisions.”

Mr. Bezanson, the Company chairman said, “EnviroGold’s focus, and momentum is exciting, and I am pleased to show my ongoing support by participating in the placement along with Mr. Cam and other members of the Board.”

In addition, EnviroGold has engaged the services of Sequoia Corporate Finance Pty. Ltd. (https://www.sequoia.com.au/corporate-institutional/corporate-finance/) to assist the Company with securing, and structuring a near term strategic investment. The Company expects the funds from these two financings will be sufficient to fund operations, construct the small-scale unit and commence tailings reprocessing as previously outlined.

For details of the placement please contact investorrelations@envirogoldglobal.com.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of a paradigm shift in global demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology license fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value.

Contact

Mr. David Cam, CEO

Telephone: +1 416 842 9003

Email: InvestorRelations@EnviroGoldGlobal.com

