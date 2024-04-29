Championing Black Men's Wellness: Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. Announces 3rd Annual Black Man's Health Festival June 2024
Revitalizing Communities, One Heartbeat at a TimeBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. (HBS), a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, proudly announces its annual signature event, The Black Man's Health Festival, slated for Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the historic Weeksville Heritage Center in Brooklyn. This event epitomizes HBS's dedication to empowering Black men, especially in underserved communities, to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.
Founded to combat pressing health disparities among Black men, HBS strives to raise awareness and foster candid discussions about health issues within the Black community. Christopher Williams, the visionary behind HBS, established the organization in response to his own health challenges, including a diagnosis of stage III appendiceal cancer and two heart attacks. Recognizing the critical need for accessible healthcare resources and support networks for Black men facing similar struggles, Williams embarked on a mission to effect positive change. According to the American Heart Association, Black men are at a higher risk of heart disease compared to men of other ethnic groups. Studies show that heart disease is the leading cause of death among Black men in the United States.
The Black Man's Health Festival serves as a cornerstone event in HBS's mission to promote holistic well-being among Black men. Through interactive workshops, virtual discussions, health screenings, and pop-up events, HBS offers a platform for medical professionals, holistic practitioners, and community leaders to engage directly with Black men and empower them to prioritize their health.
This year's festival will feature engaging activities, including the Ride for Black Men’s Health and Soca Run Festival Warm-Up starting at 10 a.m., followed by yoga, wellness experiences, panel discussions, live entertainment, and healthy food demonstrations. The festival will commence at 11 a.m. with panel discussions curated by the Wall Steet Alphas and Men At Work Healing, a barbershop lounge run by Platinum Cuts, and a wellness lounge created and managed by Life Wellness Center.
Community Partners:
HBS is honored to be a recipient of the Nike Black Community Commitment Grant. We extend our gratitude to Nike and our community partners for their unwavering support:
Nike
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
CCNY - MSK Partnership For Cancer Research, Research Education & Community Outreach
Soca Run Festival
WhereItzAt Magazine
Brooklyn Tea
Urban Asanas
MediRootz
Life Wellness Center
Wall Street Alphas
Men At Work Healing
Aunts et Uncles
Platinum Cuts, Inc.
Prostate Health Matters
AfroPink
BK Reader
Event Details:
Ride for Black Men’s Health & Soca Run Warm-Up
Venue: Weeksville Heritage Center – 158 Buffalo Ave., Brooklyn, NY
Date: June 8, 2024
Registration: 9 am
Start Time: 10 am
Rest & Reset: 11:15 am – 12 pm
The Black Man’s Health Festival
Venue: Weeksville Heritage Center – 158 Buffalo Ave., Brooklyn, NY
Date: June 8, 2024
Start Time: 11 am
About Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. (HBS):
Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. (HBS), a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was created to serve communities of color, particularly Black men in underserved communities, as it relates to their physical and mental health and to improve and increase communication between Black men, their healthcare providers, and their families regarding their overall health. HBS continues to increase awareness through special events, videos, web campaigns, and alliances with local and national healthcare organizations to further these objectives. For more information, visit www.iamhbs.org.
Tikiyah Overstreet
O-Street Brand Management and Consulting
info@o-street.co