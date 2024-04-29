Solar energy will account for 30% of electricity generation in the US by 2030

WILOC is able to offer a complete set of tools designed to make the construction of solar plants process up to 25% faster thanks to its cutting-edge solutions.

ORLANDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future is bright for solar energy in North America. The adoption of solar power is rapidly increasing as technology improves and becomes cheaper, and it is estimated that this renewable energy source will account for 30% of electricity generation in the US by 2030.Recent data highlight the rapid increase of solar power in the United States reflecting the steady growth of large and small-scale solar projects. The exponential growth of solar capacity is also evidenced by the staggering 44% annual increase in installed solar capacity between 2009 and 2022. This boom in solar energy production is not only reshaping the energy mix, but also underscores the importance of innovative technologies such as those offered by WILOC Technologies to improve the efficiency and productivity of PV plants.WILOC, world leader in the implementation of cutting-edge solutions for the digitization of processes in different industrial sectors, is currently working in the US to achieve the expected growth in solar power production and it’s participating in Enel's 326 MW Stampede photovoltaic plant in Texas. Stampede Solar Project is a 326 MW solar PV power projected in the ground over 1,300 acres of Texan land. It will be developed in a single phase, actually it is currently being constructed and it is expected to enter into commercial operation in 2026.In fact, WILOC is currently working in the digitization of the different phases of the construction process: logistics, quality control, installation with the support of tools such as its Cloud Platform and its On-Site Apps. WILOC helps to achieve a paperless project on site, totally free of human error, guaranteeing the consistency of the power of the installed modules, carrying out the asset tracking, and becoming a totally digitized process. The real-time quality testing completes the tracking of the construction progress. In this ongoing project one of the most important challenges has been to change management and getting site personnel to trust the technology to the point where its use could become essential.WILOC works with its cutting-edge solutions incorporating the latest IoT and Big Data technology, so is able to offer a complete set of tools designed to streamline the PV plant commissioning process, making it up to 25% faster. Thanks to its SaaS Cloud Platform and On-Site Apps, WILOC is able to keep track of every single element during the construction; from logistics to installation and assembly to commissioning and quality, ensuring full correspondence in between the ‘As Build’ and ‘As Is’ PV plant according to the original engineering layout. All this work increases the efficiency during the plant construction by reducing costs in EPC hours.The integration of digital tools in the processes of solar PV plants is essential for a sustainable future in the USA. This project will provide sustainable, affordable energy to the local community and will stabilize the electric grid in the region, Hopkins County. It will also benefit the local economy as it is estimated to provide tens of millions in local tax revenue. This project will also create jobs in Hopkins County during and after construction to mantain the facility Stampede Solar.The storage solution, a battery storage of 86 MW, will not generate any polluting emissions so the local habitats will be protected and the air and water will remain clean. Solar energy does not require fuel transportation, uses very little water and does not pollute local water sources.Throughout the project, the ENEL and WILOC team collaborates one-on-one with landowners and local officials to create projects that generate value for the entire community, creating social and economic opportunities for local communities.As Javier Benjumea, CEO at WILOC, points out, "Digital technologies, such as those we offer from WILOC, not only streamline the commissioning process of solar plants, making them operational faster, but also provide real-time monitoring and preventive maintenance solutions. This integration not only optimizes the performance of solar installations, but also contributes to the overall resilience and reliability of the energy grid, marking a substantial step towards a more efficient and sustainable energy transition”.