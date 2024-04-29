Merger of Aventura Tutors and Foghorn Tutors into New Entity, Mountbattan Tutors: CEO Ethan Putterman

Founder, Ethan Putterman Ethan Putterman, CEO of Mountbattan Tutors

Ethan Putterman, CEO of Aventura Tutors, announces creation of a new opportunity for high school and university students in the South and Midwest.

Learning should always be a joy and a lifelong pursuit to excellence” — Ethan Putterman

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethan Putterman , founder and CEO of Aventura Tutors, is excited to announce the merging of his company with Foghorn Tutors to form a new entity, Mountbattan Tutors. This merger brings together two of the leading tutoring companies in the Miami area, creating a stronger and more comprehensive educational resource for students and families.The decision to merge Aventura Tutors and Foghorn Tutors was made with the goal of providing students with the best possible educational support. With both companies having a strong reputation for academic excellence and personalized tutoring services, the merger will allow for a wider range of subject areas and a larger pool of highly qualified tutors.Mountbattan Tutors will offer a variety of services including one-on-one tutoring, group tutoring, and test preparation for all grade levels and subjects. The company will also continue to provide virtual tutoring options for students who prefer to learn from the comfort of their own homes. With a team of experienced and dedicated tutors, Mountbattan Tutors is committed to helping students reach their full potential and achieve academic success.Ethan Putterman, CEO of Mountbattan Tutors, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the merger of Aventura Tutors and Foghorn Tutors. This partnership will allow us to better serve our students and provide them with the highest quality of educational support. We are confident that Mountbattan Tutors will continue to uphold the same level of excellence and dedication that both Aventura Tutors and Foghorn Tutors are known for."The merger of Aventura Tutors and Foghorn Tutors into Mountbattan Tutors is a significant step towards creating a stronger and more comprehensive educational resource for students in the Miami area. With a shared commitment to academic excellence, Mountbattan Tutors is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of students and families. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.thecollegeking.com Mountbattan Tutors:Mountbattan Tutors offer the most rigorous academic tutoring available in the USA today. A boutique agency primarily serving Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Orlando, we offer state-of-the-art SAT and ACT test preparation together with academic coaching and admission application review. Founded by a tenured professor with over 25 years of teaching and academic publishing experience, Aventura Tutors (now Mountbattan Tutors) is who you want to guide your student into a top ten college or university and succeed.About Dr. Ethan PuttermanDr. Ethan Putterman is an Educational Consultant based out of Miami, Florida and Chicago Illinois. After three decades as a professor, Dr. Putterman uses his experiences in education to re-evaluate inefficiencies that exist when it comes to the university admissions process. Currently working as an independent education consultant in Miami, he takes pride in helping students navigate the system.Building on the success of almost twenty five years of experience working in advanced education, Dr. Putterman highlights the importance of a winning solution that goes beyond core educational models and, prior, test preparation to achieve success at university today. Students demand a vast range of services to help gain admittance into Ivy League universities and score highly in first three years of college.

