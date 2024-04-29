Submit Release
Atlas One Capital Corporation Releases Annual Financial Statements for FYE 2023

Toronto, Ontario, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas One Capital Corporation (TSXV: ACAP.P) (the “Corporation” or “Atlas One”), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has released its audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) for the year ended December 31, 2023.

For further information please refer to the Annual Filings which are available to the public under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

David Rosenkrantz, Chief Executive Officer at (416) 865- 0123.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


