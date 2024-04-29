Amwell Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

Report demonstrates company progress toward enabling digital healthcare with purpose

Boston, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, today announced the release of its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, which details the company’s latest progress across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics and highlights Amwell’s growing positive impact on key stakeholders and the communities it serves.

“Corporate responsibility is fundamental to our mission to transform healthcare, which is facing a worsening environmental footprint, challenging social standards, and an increase in complex regulations,” said Ido Schoenberg, M.D., chairman and co-CEO of Amwell. “Our unique position at the center of a powerful and expanding network of health system and health plan clients provides us with a significant opportunity to embed responsible practices into our own business and help drive transformation across the industry to deliver measurable benefits. We’re proud to share these results and remain committed to continuous improvement.”

Amwell’s Corporate Responsibility Report examines the company’s business through an ESG lens across three key pillars: people, products, and operations. Since Amwell released its inaugural report in 2022, the company has made significant progress toward its goals.

Highlights from this year’s report include:

Emphasizing diverse talent with women in 44% of leadership roles and constituting 48% of the global workforce, well above industry averages of 27% and 33% respectively at large tech companies[1].

Advancing our commitment to align external relationships with our corporate values through new supplier diversity initiatives.

Driving health equity through the creation of a Health Equity Taskforce to enable access to equitable care across our industry.

Achieving high employee engagement with 91% participation in engagement surveys, compared to an industry average of 82%[2], and implementing initiatives in response to feedback.

Publishing a total rewards framework to ensure fair and equitable compensation at all levels while also prioritizing all aspects of employees’ well-being, as recognized by third-party validation for Amwell’s mental health benefits from Mental Health America.

Enabling clients to achieve their operational goals around efficiency and patient outcomes.

Reducing the overall energy footprint of our installed client base by migrating most of our existing customer base to the cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture found within the Amwell Converge TM platform.

TM platform. Managing our environmental footprint by conducting our first greenhouse gas emissions inventory and publishing our combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Ensuring implementation of high safety and security standards via an enhanced cybersecurity and risk management process overseen by our Board of Directors and with the certification of the Converge platform and Amwell's Automated Care services under HITRUST and ISO 27001, as well as maintaining PCI-DSS for the Amwell platform.

platform and Amwell's Automated Care services under HITRUST and ISO 27001, as well as maintaining PCI-DSS for the Amwell platform. Promoting ethical business conduct from employees with over 3,600 hours of compliance training completed and the adoption of several policies designed to strengthen Amwell's compliance infrastructure.

