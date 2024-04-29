Xtract One Technologies Awarded U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation for Multi-Sensor Gateway Portfolio

Validates Company’s AI Technology and Enables Major Sports Leagues to Adopt SmartGateway Advanced Weapons Detection Solutions

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced that the Company’s Multi-Sensor-Gateway portfolio, including the SmartGateway and SafeGateway, has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) . This award recognizes the Xtract One portfolio for its efficacy in safeguarding public spaces against advanced modern threats and enables Xtract One to bring its innovative security solutions to a larger scale.



With this Designation, Xtract One solidifies its standing as a trusted partner for major professional sports leagues and venues across the country; this designation is a mandatory requirement for vendor selection by several organizations including the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Major League Baseball (MLB). Xtract One’s innovative technology not only meets the requirements for safe venue entry, but also addresses the changing security landscape, enabling advanced, unobtrusive throughput for all patrons.

Technologies achieving this award undergo and pass rigorous evaluation to meet or exceed DHS performance standards, including the examination of test results for weapons detection, operational use and effectiveness, manufacturing and quality assurance practices, and customer feedback. With this designation, Xtract One is more effectively positioned as an industry leader developing technology that advances with modern times to ensure secure environments that deliver optimal patron experiences.

“We’re very grateful to have received the DHS SAFETY Act Designation, another milestone in our mission to bring innovative, advanced weapons detection solutions to a global scale,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “This not only validates our technology and enhances trust in our SmartGateway among existing customers, but it also enables us to expand our client base across numerous new venues and organizations. We look forward to continuing to deliver first-class, patron-forward security for everyone walking through our SmartGateway.”

The Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act (SAFETY Act) , introduced by Congress in 2002 to incentivize the development of technologies to combat terrorism post-9/11, ensures that manufacturers and sellers of effective anti-terrorism technologies are not deterred by liability threats from creating, commercializing, and deploying such life-saving systems. “This SAFETY Act award is significant to potential customers for multiple reasons,” said Akmal Ali, founder and CEO of Aluma and former Deputy Director of the SAFETY Act Office. “Not only does the Designation validate that the SmartGateway is an effective anti-terrorism tool, but Xtract One now provides flow-down liability protections to customers who use their product, a key market differentiator.”

Xtract One's SmartGateway revolutionizes event security by replacing intimidating, traditional metal detectors with fast, reliable, and seamless screening solutions for large, ticketed venues. Leveraging AI-powered sensors, SmartGateway discreetly and accurately scans patrons for weapons and prohibited items upon entry, without invading their sense of privacy and comfort. Enabling entry times up to seven times faster than previously possible, SmartGateway optimizes the patron experience by creating safer spaces without compromising guests' comfort. This advanced technology reduces time spent in security lines, allowing for quick, safe entry to enjoy events while enhancing safety measures.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

