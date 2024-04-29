Enzymes Market Expected to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 6%

Enzymes Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enzymes market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. Enzymes are biocatalysts, which alter the rate of various biochemical reactions. In the current scenario, enzymes serve as useful biocatalysts for several industrial processes and chemical reactions. Moreover, they play an important role in chemical engineering, food technology, and agriculture. The utilization of enzymes minimizes the cost, reduces the time of manufacturing process, and provides better substrate quality for reaction. Thus, they are widely used in detergents industry to facilitate the removal of stains from clothes. In addition, they are employed in the food & beverages industry in wide range of processes such as baking and brewing. In the pharmaceutical industry, enzymes are used for drug formulation. Moreover, enzyme-based drugs are used for the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and AIDS. In addition, enzymes are widely utilized in the biotechnology industry for research in the field of molecular biology.



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AB ENZYMES GmbH, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, AMANO ENZYME INC., BASF SE, Codexis, Inc., DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC., F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., Koninklijke DSM N.V., NOVOZYMES A/S, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (AFFYMETRIX, INC.)



The global enzymes market growth is segmented on the basis of type into carbohydrase, protease, lipase, polymerase & nucleases, and others. The carbohydrase enzymes segment held approximately 40% of market share in 2021. This is attributes to the fact that carbohydrase is the most prominent type of enzyme used in pharmaceutical and food industries. Therefore, commercial applications of carbohydrase in food products and detergents are expected to fuel the growth of the segment throughout the forecast period. Protease enzyme segment is the second largest revenue generator, as it is widely used for processing the proteins. Moreover, protease enzymes are used in DNA replications & transcription, cell proliferation & differentiation, ovulation, fertilization, and others. Polymerase and nuclease enzymes possess highest growth potential in the global enzymes industry, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during analysis period.



The global enzymes market is segmented on the basis of reaction type into hydrolases, oxidoreductases, transferases, lyase, and others. Hydrolase is the mostly used in the food and beverages, and detergents industries. Globally, hydrolase enzymes held about 70% of the total market share. In addition, commercial applications of carbohydrase and protease enzymes in food products and detergents are expected to help hydrolases to maintain their dominance in the market throughout the forecast period. Oxidoreductase reaction type segment is the second largest revenue contributor to the market. Transferase segment possesses highest potential in global enzymes market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the analysis period.

By application, the global enzyme market is segmented into food & beverages, household care, bioenergy, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, feed, and other such as agriculture, paper & pulp processing, and leather processing. Enzymes are most widely used in food processing as food additives for the purpose of modifying the properties of food such as shelf life, digestibility, texture, taste, and nutritional content. Hence, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to be one of the dominating segment over the analysis period. Likewise, the enzymes are used in laundry and dishwashing detergents (household care enzymes) to boost the performance of detergents by improving the stain removal properties, garment care, and wash efficiency.



