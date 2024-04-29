Creatio announces partnership with Synolia, CRM expert for over 20 years
This new partnership will reinforce Synolia's ability to offer its customers a leading no-code platform to automate workflows and CRMBOSTON, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Synolia. With six offices worldwide, Synolia is unlocking its clients’ growth potential with comprehensive and innovative digital platforms like Creatio. Together, the companies will propel their clients’ digital transformations, leveraging Synolia’s expertise and Creatio’s cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and business agility.
With twenty years in the industry, Synolia has become a respected leader in digital transformation. The company supports clients in e-commerce, CRM, business intelligence, and PIM/DAM by focusing on strategic planning and implementing digital experience platforms that enhance the success of their business teams.
"Creatio appears to us to be the answer to the expectations of customers wishing to deliver a tailor-made customer and employee experience," said Mathieu Rivière, COO at Synolia said.
Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
“We are thrilled to welcome Synolia to our channel network. This collaboration will empower more businesses to transform and streamline their operations with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. By growing our partner community, we are setting new standards in technological excellence and customer success,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About Synolia
Founded in 2004, Synolia offers a complete DXP (Digital eXperience Platform), enabling it to position itself both as an expert in e-commerce, PIM, CRM, etc., and as a true orchestrator of complex digital projects.
Synolia has offices in Lyon (head office), Paris, Bordeaux and Rennes in France, and international offices in Santiago de Chile and Montreal.
The company's DNA is based on two pillars: technical expertise and the ability to provide high- added-value digital consultancy services. The company has a genuine culture of project quality and a positioning that sets it apart from the rest of the market.
For more information, please visit www.synolia.com.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
