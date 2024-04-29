Local elections 2024: Mayor of Liverpool City Region

What are the powers of the Liverpool City Region mayor and combined authority?

The powers and responsibilities of the LCRCA and metro mayor are focused on economic functions, including transport, planning, regeneration and skills.

The mayor and combined authority have control of a devolved transport budget and associated transport powers. The LCRCA recently announced plans for bus franchising as part of a wider vision to create a ‘London style’ transport system. 22 Gwyn Topham, ‘Liverpool announces it ill bring buses back under public control’, The Guardian, 6 October 2023, retrieved 22 February 2024, www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/oct/06/liverpool-announces-it-will-bring-buses-back-under-public-control Transport powers have also been used to provide discounted travel to groups such as apprentices.

Since August 2019, the LCRCA has been responsible for the 19+ adult education budget, enabling it to develop a skills strategy that fits the needs of the local labour market.

The mayor and combined authority have a devolved investment fund, which it uses to finance infrastructure projects such as an ultrafast broadband network spanning the Liverpool City Region. The mayor also has powers over regeneration including undertaking compulsory purchase orders, with the consent of the local authority in which the site to be purchased is situated.

The mayor is empowered to develop a statutory spatial development strategy for the region, with the unanimous agreement of all the local councils. A draft SDS was published in late 2023. 23 LCRCA, Towards a Spatial Development Strategy for the Liverpool City Region up to 2040, November 2023, retrieved 25 March 2024, https://api.liverpoolcityregion-ca.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/735-LCRCA-Spatial-Development-Strategy-V11-ACCESSIBLE.pdf For planning applications of ‘strategic importance’ to the region, the combined authority can take on the role of local planning authority. Lastly, the mayor proposes a budget and transport plan for the combined authority, subject to agreement by the combined authority as a whole.

What is the LCRCA’s budget?

IIn 2022/23 the Liverpool City Region spent £633m on services. 24 https://api.liverpoolcityregion-ca.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/LCRCA-Statement-of-Accounts-2022-23-Subject-to-Audit.pdf A majority of this spending (£348m – 55% of the total) was allocated to the ‘Place’ directorate that is responsible for the region’s large transport budgets. A further £176m (27%) of spending took the form of grants made by the LCRCA Strategic Investment Fund, which invests in projects that deliver inclusive growth for the region.

The City Region received over £366m in grant funding towards these costs. 25 https://api.liverpoolcityregion-ca.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/LCRCA-Statement-of-Accounts-2022-23-Subject-to-Audit.pdf Additional sources of funding included almost £8m raised via the mayoral precept and almost £99m raised via the transport levy – a fee paid to the LCRCA by its six constituent members, in proportion to their population. LCRCA ran a £72m deficit in the 2022/23 financial year. 26 https://api.liverpoolcityregion-ca.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/LCRCA-Statement-of-Accounts-2022-23-Subject-to-Audit.pdf

The devolution deal allocated an investment fund worth £900m over 30 years to the LCRCA. This is delivered through annual payments of £30m, subject to five-yearly reviews by the Treasury, the first of which was successfully completed. The payments are not inflation-linked, and so their real value will decline over time. The fund is used to invest in projects to increase regional productivity and growth: 75% of the funding is for capital expenditure and 25% for operations/revenue.

The LCRCA also administers regional capital transport grants, such as money from the Transforming Cities Fund and City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement. Other funding from central government supports devolved delivery of the adult education budget and brownfield housing development.

As of March 2023, the combined authority group (including its transport authority, Merseytravel) employed a total of 962.3 full-time-equivalent staff.