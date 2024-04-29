Local elections 2024: Mayor of Greater Manchester

What are the powers of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority?

The mayor of Greater Manchester and GMCA exercise powers including over transport, skills, employment support, planning and regeneration, policing and fire services. GMCA also holds responsibilities not devolved elsewhere such as a role – in partnership with UK government departments – in health and social care commissioning and justice policy.

Transport is a key devolved responsibility. GMCA controls a local transport budget and a range of associated transport powers, including over the road and active travel networks. In autumn 2024, GMCA was the first combined authority to take control of the local bus system via a franchising scheme, and already controls the local tram system. GMCA is progressing plans for smart ticketing, as part of a wider vision to create a ‘London style’ transport system, which will eventually also include local rail services.

GMCA is also responsible for the 19+ adult education budget, enabling it to develop a skills strategy that fits the needs of the local labour market. Like the Greater London Authority, but unlike other mayoral combined authorities, it is responsible for commissioning employment support for long-term unemployed and disabled workers.

On housing and planning, the mayor can undertake compulsory purchase orders, with the consent of the local authority in which the site to be purchased is situated. The mayor can also develop a statutory spatial development strategy with the unanimous agreement of all constituent councils. After Stockport council vetoed the proposed spatial plan, the other nine districts have worked together to develop their own joint plan.

The mayor of Greater Manchester has taken on the functions of the police and crime commissioner for the region, along with responsibility for the fire and rescue service.

GMCA has partial control of a £6 billion health and social care budget, exercised via a partnership with the NHS, and has a co-commissioning role over local offender management systems. 26 BBC, ‘Manchester signs devolution deal for more criminal justice system powers’, BBC, 7 July 2016, retrieved 5 May 2022, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-36735175

Greater Manchester agreed a ‘trailblazer’ devolution deal with the government in March 2023, as did the West Midlands. Once implemented, this deal will give GMCA further powers over post-19 skills, housing and regeneration, transport, and net zero.

The deal will also reform GMCA’s funding model to treat it more like a government department, giving GMCA more autonomy. Several funding streams will be consolidated into a single, non-ringfenced, settlement for each spending review period. In exchange, GMCA and the government will agree a “streamlined, overarching single accountability process” with specific outcomes for GMCA to achieve over each spending review period.

Institute for Government analysis indicates that GMCA’s single settlement would have been £734m if it were in place for the 2022/23 financial year.

What is the Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s budget?

In February 2024, GMCA agreed a balanced budget of £2.6bn for the 2024/25 financial year split between £0.72bn capital expenditure and a £1.92bn revenue, for day-to-day spending. 27 Figures for the GM Police and the Police and Crime function were submitted to the GMCA Board on 30 January 2024 and a further report on the funding was submitted to the GMCA board in March 2024 and can be seen at https://democracy.greatermanchester-ca.gov.uk/documents/s31686/GM%20Police%20Fund%20Revenue%20and%20Capital%20Budget%202024-25_March%20Panel%20report… 28 Figures draw from the 2024/25 Mayoral General Budget and Precept Proposals, GMCA Transport Revenue Budget, GMCA Revenue General Budget, GM Waste Disposal Budget, GM Capital Programme as approved at the GMCA Board meeting on 30 January. Supporting files can be seen at https://democracy.greatermanchester-ca.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=136&MID=5340

A total of £343m (50%) of the planned capital budget is allocated to economic development and regeneration. Transport capital investments (£303m) accounts for most of the rest of the planned capital spending.

The largest source of capital funding is grant funding, including the Housing Investment Fund, which alone accounts for £210m (31%) of planned capital spending in 2024/25. Borrowing by the combined authority and capital receipts will also contribute a substantial amount of capital funding.

As for the revenue budget, £1.1bn (56%) of planned expenditure relates to policing responsibilities and £409m relates to transport. £131m has been allocated to education, work and skills. Important sources of income include central government grants, such as a £97m adult education budget, a £49m bus service improvement grant and £43m from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Some revenue also comes from local taxes. The mayor has the power to set a council tax precept to provide additional discretionary spending power. For 2024/25, this precept has been set at £112.95 per year for a Band D property. There is a separate police precept, as in other parts of England, while some business rates revenue is also retained locally.

Overall, GMCA raises around 3% its revenue directly via the mayoral precept. Its constituent members also pay a transport levy and a waste levy, which account for another 15%.