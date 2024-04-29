Submit Release
Protests erupt in Italy as G7 ministers meet to discuss climate crisis

The Group of Seven will meet in Turin on Monday, in the first big session of environment talks since the world pledged to transition away from coal, oil and gas at the UN’s COP28 climate summit in December.

Dozens of protesters demonstrated in the northern Italian city of Turin on Sunday, blocking a highway and setting fire to images of world leaders.

The demonstrators claimed that the G7 leaders were failing to meet their climate demands, as well as failing future generations over climate change.

 

