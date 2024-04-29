Buildings across the nation to light up green for Mental Health Month in May
State capitols, NFL stadiums and Niagara Falls among landmarks lighting up green to raise awareness
ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 200 iconic landmarks across the country will be lit in green, the color of mental health awareness, to mark the beginning of Mental Health Month in May and encourage people to take care of their well-being.
Among the buildings lighting up in green are the Wrigley Building, Boston City Hall, the Louisiana state capitol and NFL stadiums housing the Patriots, Dolphins and Titans. (See below for a complete list.)
Half of Americans will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime, and one in five will experience a mental health condition in a given year. Mental Health America (MHA) offers free, anonymous, clinically validated mental health screens at MHAScreening.org to help people take inventory of their well-being and connect with resources if needed.
MHA established Mental Health Month 75 years ago to promote public awareness and education surrounding mental health conditions as well as the importance of prevention and early intervention. This year’s Mental Health Month theme, “Where to Start: Mental Health in a Changing World,” focuses on how external factors, such as society, politics or the economy, can make seeking help for a mental health condition even more overwhelming. MHA has a downloadable toolkit with free resources to help people raise awareness and find out where to start their mental health journey.
Members of the public are encouraged to post photos of landmarks lighting up green on Instagram and tag @MentalHealthAmerica.
Don’t see your building on the list below but want to join us in lighting up green during May? Want to volunteer to photograph one of these landmarks for MHA? Email us at gderose@mhanational.org.
ALABAMA
- RSA Battle House Tower (Mobile) – May 3
- RSA Dexter Ave. Building (Montgomery) – May 3
- RSA Headquarters (Montgomery) – May 3
- RSA Tower (Montgomery) – May 3
- RSA Trustmark Building (Mobile) – May 3
- RSA Van Antwerp Building (Mobile) – May 3
ALASKA
- JL Tower (Anchorage) – April 28-May 4
ARIZONA
- Glad Manufacturing Company (Rogers) – all month
CALIFORNIA
- Behavioral Wellness Adult Outpatient Clinic, Calle Real (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Behavioral Wellness Carmen Lane Building (Santa Maria) - all month
- Behavioral Wellness Casa Del Mural (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Behavioral Wellness Del La Vina Building (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Behavioral Wellness La Morada Building (Santa Barbara) – all month
- Behavioral Wellness Lompoc Children’s Clinic (Lompoc) - all month
- Behavioral Wellness Skyway Building (Santa Maria) - all month
- CALM (Lompoc) - all month
- CALM (Santa Barbara) - all month
- CALM (Santa Maria) - all month
- Carpinteria Children’s Project (Carpinteria) - all month
- Carpinteria City Hall (Carpinteria) - all month
- Carpinteria Community Library (Carpinteria) - all month
- Carpinteria Health Care Center (Carpinteria) - all month
- Clorox Company (Oakland) – all month
- Clorox company (Pleasanton) – all month
- CommUnify Central Administration (Goleta) - all month
- CommUnify Chapel Office (Santa Maria) - all month
- CommUnify Fillmore Center (Lompoc) - all month
- CommUnify I Street Center (Lompoc) - all month
- CommUnify Toddler Center (Lompoc) - all month
- Family Service Agency, S B St. (Lompoc) - all month
- Family Service Agency, W Gutierrez St. (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Family Service Agency, W Chestnut (Lompoc) - all month
- First 5 (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Foodbank Sharehouse Administration Center (Goleta)
- Green Music Center (Rohnert Park) – May 1-7
- Isla Vista Community Center (Del Mar) - all month
- Isla Vista Community Center (Isla Vista) - all month
- Juvenile Justice Center (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Kern County Administrative Office (all month)
- L.A. City Hall – May 1
- Little House by the Park North (Guadalupe) - all month
- Little House by the Park South (Guadalupe) - all month
- Lompoc Public Library (Lompoc) - all month
- Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (Lompoc) - all month
- Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, East Locust (Lompoc) - all month\
- Mental Wellness Center (Santa Barbara) – all month
- Moreno Valley M (Moreno Valley) – May 4
- PathPoint, Laguna St. (Santa Barbara) - all month
- PathPoint, Professional Parkway (Santa Maria) - all month
- PathPoint, W Haley St. (Santa Barbara) - all month
- San Diego Convention Center (San Diego) - May 9
- Santa Barbara County Agnes Building (Santa Maria) - all month
- Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Building #3 (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Santa Barbara Courthouse (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Santa Barbara District Attorney Office (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Santa Barbara Visitor’s Center (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Santa Barbara Administration Building (Santa Maria) - all month
- Santa Maria Agnes Building (Lompoc) - all month
- Santa Maria Valley Youth & Family Resource Center (Santa Maria) - all month
- Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (Solvang) - all month
- SBC Behavioral Wellness Children’s Clinic (Santa Barbara) - all month
- SBC Lompoc Administration Building (Lompoc) - all month
- SBC Office of Emergency Management (Santa Barbara) - all month
- Zona Seca (Santa Barbara) - all month
COLORADO
- Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) – May 1
CONNECTICUT
- ConnctiCare (Farmington) - May 1
- The Hartford Corporate Office Headquarters (Hartford) – May 1-8
- LIFT Performance (Southington)
- MHC Independence Center (Waterbury) – all month
- MHC Robinson House (West Hartford) – all month
- Riverfront Recapture, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza (Hartford) – May 1
- Stamford Health (Stamford) – all month
- University of St. Joseph’s (West Hartford) - all month
DELAWARE
- Delaware Legislative Hall (Dover) – May 1
FLORIDA
- Brorein Street Bridge (Tampa) – May 1-2
- Curtis Hixton Park, palm trees and Louver Fountain (Tampa) – May 1-2
- Daily’s Place (Jacksonville) - May 1-2
- Fortune Street Bridge (Tampa) – May 1-2
- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
- Kennedy Boulevard Bridge (Tampa) – May 1-2
- Old City Hall (Tampa) – May 1 -2
- Platt Street Bridge (Tampa) – May 1-2
- Tampa Riverwalk (Tampa) – May 1-2
GEORGIA
- 1105 W Peachtree St. (Atlanta) – all May except May 5 and Memorial Day
- Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta) - May 1
HAWAII
- Aloha Tower (Honolulu) – May 1
- IBM Ward Village (Honolulu) – May 1
IDAHO
- Eighth & Main (Boise) – May 1
ILLINOIS
- Willis Tower (Chicago) – May 9-10
- The Wrigley Building (Chicago) – May 1
INDIANA
- AES Indiana Window Lights (Indianapolis)
- Dr. MLK Jr. Memorial Bridge (Fort Wayne) – May 17-18
- Lafayette Courthouse (Lafayette) - May 3-5
- Lafayette Police and Safety Building (Lafayette) - all month
IOWA
- Alliant Energy Tower (Cedar Rapids) – May 6-14
- Davenport Skybridge (Davenport) - May 27-June 2
KANSAS
- Lied Center of Kansas (Lawrence) – May 1
KENTUCKY
- City Center (Lexington) – May 1
- Helix Garage (Lexington) – May 1-5
LOUISIANA
- Louisiana State Capitol (Baton Rouge) – May 1
MARYLAND
- Akila Cares, LLC (Woodlawn) - May 13-19
- Archway Station, Inc. (Cumberland) - May 13-19
- Baltimore City Hall Dome (Baltimore) – all month
- Charles County Local Behavioral Health Authority (White Plains) May 13-19
- Community of Grace Org (Fulton) May 13-19
- Connected Communities for Behavioral Wellness (Crofton) May 13-19
- Frederick County Government (Frederick) - May 13-19
- Frederick County Health Department (Frederick) May 13-19
- Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center (Columbia) - May 13-19
- Maryland Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (Baltimore) - May 13-19
- Maryland Stadium Authority - Warehouse at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) - May 13-19
- Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia) - May 13-19
- Office on Mental Health (Bel Air) - May 13-19
- RICA (Baltimore) - May 13-19
- Upper Bay Counseling & Support Services Inc (Havre de Grace) - May 13-19
- Washington County Mental Health Authority (Hagerstown) - May 13-19
MASSACHUSETTS
- Boston City Hall – May 1
- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) – May 1
- Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge (Worcester) – May 1-7
- Prudential Tower (Boston) - May 1
- UMass Chan Medical School Sherman Center (Worcester) – all month
MICHIGAN
- 201 S. Main St. (Ann Arbor) - May 1, May 5-31
- Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital (Royal Oak) - all May
- Helen Devos Children’s Hospital (Grand Rapids) - all May
- McKay Tower (Grand Rapids) - May 1-3
MINNESOTA
- I-35W Bridge (Minneapolis) – May 1
- Capella Tower (Minneapolis) – May 1
- City of Edina France Ave. (Edina) – May 28-30
- Le Sueur County Government Center (Le Center) – all month
- Lowry Avenue Bridge (Minneapolis) – May 2
MISSISSIPPI
- Round Island Lighthouse (Pascagoula) - May 13-17
MISSOURI
- James S. McDonnell Planetarium at the St. Louis Science Center – May 1
NEW JERSEY
- Atlantic Health System, Chilton Medical Center (Pompton) - all month
- Atlantic Health System, Hackettstown Medical Center (Hackettstown) - all month
- Atlantic Health System, Morristown Medical Center (Morristown) - all month
- Atlantic Health System, Newton Medical Center (Newton) - all month
- Atlantic Health System, Overlook Medical Center (Summit) - all month
- Coordinated Family Care (North Brunswick) - all month
- Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut (Parsippany) - all month
- Department of Public Works (Union) - all month
- Franklin Township Performance Gazebo (Somerset) - all month
- Franklin Township Stigma-Free Council (Somerset) - all month
- The Gateway Family YMCA (Elizabeth) - all month
- GoMo Health (Asbury Park) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian Carrier Clinic/Blake Recovery Center (BelleMead) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian Hackensaw University Medical Center (Hackensack) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune City) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center (Edison) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center (Montclair) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center (Brick Township) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center (North Bergen) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center (Perth Amboy) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine (Nutley) - all month
- Hackensack Meridian South Ocean Medical Center (Stafford Township) - all month
- Hudson County Meadowview Psychiatric Hospital (Secaucus) - all month
- Johnson & Johnson Corporate Clock Tower (New Brunswick) - May 1-5, May 24
- MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) - May 10
- Minuteman Press (Edison) - all month
- P.M. Studios (Edison) - all month
- Union Township Fire Department (Union) - all month
- Union Township Police Department (Union) - all month
- Union Township Senior Center (Union) - all month
- Union Township Town Hall (Union) - all month
NEW YORK
- Endwell Family Physicians (Endwell)
- Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (Jamestown) - May 1
- Jamestown City Hall (Jamestown) - May 1
- JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse) – May 1
- Tonawanda City Hall – all month
- Washington St. Bridge (Jamestown) - May 1
NORTH CAROLINA
- Wells Fargo’s Duke Energy Center (Charlotte) – May 17
NORTH DAKOTA
- Fargo City Hall (Fargo) - May 1
OHIO
- Dublin Link Bridge (Dublin) – May 1
- Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus) - May 1-10
- Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati) – May 1-2
- Premier Bank Tower (Youngstown) – May 1
- Terminal Tower (Cleveland) – May 1
OKLAHOMA
- Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory (Oklahoma City) – May 1
- Skydance Bridge (Oklahoma City) – May 1
PENNSYLVANIA
- 1735 Market St. (Philadelphia) - May 1
- Cira Center (Philadelphia) - May 1
- Cira South Garage (Philadelphia) - May 1
- FMC Tower (Philadelphia) - May 1
- One Liberty (Philadelphia) - May 1
- PECO Crown Lights (Philadelphia) - May 1
- PHL Airport Tower Spine (Philadelphia) - May 1
- Subaru of America (Philadelphia) - May 1
- Symphony House Condo (Philadelphia) - May 1
- The Bulletin Building (Philadelphia) - May 1
- TRIAD Building (West Chester) - May 1
- Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia) - May 1
RHODE ISLAND
- Sakonnet River Bridge (Portsmouth and Tiverton) - May 1
TENNESSEE
- Nissan Stadium (Nashville)
- TIS Insurance Service, Inc. (Knoxville) – May 1
TEXAS
- AT&T Building (Dallas) - May 1 & May 13
- Bank of America Plaza (Dallas) - all month
- Houston City Hall – May 1-3
- Hunt Headquarters (Dallas) - May 1
- Hunt Oil Building (Dallas) - May 1
- Omni Hotel (Dallas) - May 1
- Region One Education Service Center (Edinburg) – all month
- Reunion Tower (Dallas) - May 1
- Water Tower (Celina) - May 1
UTAH
- Salt Palace Convention Center (Salt Lake City) - May 22
VIRGINIA
- Glad Manufacturing Co. (Amherst) – all month
- Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute (Falls Church)
- Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center (Virginia Beach) - May 1
WASHINGTON
- 1201 Third Avenue (Seattle) – May 1
- Columbia Center (Seattle) – May 1
- Lumen Field (Seattle) - May 1
- Two Union Square (Seattle) – May 1
WEST VIRGINIA
- Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center (Huntington) – TBD
- The West Virginia Building (Huntington) – May 1
- WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute (Morgantown) – May 1
WISCONSIN
- City of Manitowoc Shipbuilders Company Park (Manitowoc) – all month
- Milwaukee City Hall (Milwaukee) – May 1
WYOMING
- Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center at the University of Wyoming (Laramie) – May 1
CANADA
- Brita Manufacturing Company Brampton, Ontario) - all month
- Clorox Company of Canada (Brampton, Ontario) – all month
- Niagara Falls (U.S. and Canadian falls) - May 1
About Mental Health America
Mental Health America (MHA) is the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. MHA’s work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; integrated care, services, and supports for those who need them; with recovery as the goal. Learn more at MHAnational.org.
Kara Rowland Mental Health America 703-797-2588 krowland@mhanational.org