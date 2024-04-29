Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is projected to achieve a value of $23.18 billion by the year 2030

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market

The report segments the global automotive regenerative braking system market on the basis of vehicle type, system, propulsion type, and region.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market was valued at $5.66 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $23.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030. Stringent vehicular emission norms & regulations and increase in number of electric vehicles coupled with development of electric vehicle infrastructure have boosted the growth of the global automotive regenerative braking system market.

The automotive regenerative braking system is a kinetic energy recovery system employed in energy-saving vehicles that recovers the energy lost during braking and then uses this energy to recharge the battery of vehicle. The amount of recoverable energy depends upon vehicle speed & stopping pattern. Furthermore, 5%-10% of transmitted energy can be saved by using a regenerative braking system. Presently, energy recovery systems in vehicles are used in passenger as well as commercial vehicles to improve fuel economy & reduce vehicular emissions. As a result, the need for regenerative braking system market has evolved to develop a better fuel economy, gaining significant growth in the global automotive industry.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐟𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚, 𝐇𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐎 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐂𝐎. 𝐋𝐓𝐃, 𝐙𝐅 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐀𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐠𝐦𝐛𝐡

Strict vehicular emission norms & regulations and surge in number of electric vehicles along with development of electric vehicle infrastructure drive the global automotive regenerative braking system market. However, surge in overall cost & weight of vehicles and high repair & maintenance cost hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological developments in two-wheeler based regenerative braking system and advent of regenerative braking system in heavy vehicles would open new opportunities in the future.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of system, the electric segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. The report includes analysis of the hydraulics and other segments.

The global automotive regenerative braking system market share is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, holding nearly half of the market. However, Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By system, the electric segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of propulsion type, the BEV segment is projected to lead the global automotive regenerative braking system market owing to higher CAGR.

Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

