Record high Mad March tees up an awesome April

Living up to its reputation, this year’s ‘Mad March’ has made the record books, with new data showing it was the strongest month of all-time for Adelaide hotels in both the number of rooms occupied and monthly revenue.

The strong occupancy has continued into April, with AFL Gather Round 2024 helping drive the highest ever revenue for a night in Adelaide.

The latest figures from hotel data analytics firm, STR, show March 2024 saw an all-time high of 8,687 rooms on average occupied each night of the month across greater metropolitan Adelaide – surpassing the previous record of 8,465 rooms on average in October 2019.

March delivered the strongest revenue for a month on record, with an average nightly revenue of $2.1 million – overtaking the previous high of $1.9 million per night in March 2023.

The Adelaide Fringe, Adelaide Festival, WOMADelaide, Adelaide Cup long weekend and Easter supported the strong results, in addition to eight conferences hosting a combined 3,600 delegates during the month.

The Saturday night of Gather Round saw revenue for accommodation across greater metropolitan Adelaide reach an all-time high of $3.9 million. This was followed closely by the Friday night’s revenue of $3.7 million, which made it the second highest night on record, and the Thursday night of $3.3 million which ranked the fourth highest on record.

Overall, the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights saw revenue up 16 per cent on average on the same nights for the event in 2023 – a massive goal for South Australia’s visitor economy.

The boost to tourism has continued thanks to elite sporting events throughout April, including the Australian Athletics Championships, Adelaide Equestrian Festival, and this weekend’s return of LIV Golf Adelaide next week.

The second edition of the highly anticipated golfing tournament is expected to welcome 30,000 attendees per day – up on the 20,000 capacity last year – and has seen 42 per cent tickets sold to interstate and overseas golf fans.

Quotes

Attributable to Premier Peter Malinauskas

Each night in March pumped a record high $2.1 million into South Australia’s visitor economy, thanks to our world-class arts and cultural offerings bringing visitors to our state.

And we are not dropping the ball in April, with the AFL Gather Round delivering three nightly accommodation revenue records and the return of LIV Golf Adelaide which is once again drawing tens of thousands to our state.

Investing in events like this is not only delivering for our economy, it’s seeing South Australia recognised on the global stage as the place to be for the world’s best arts and sporting festivals.

This is an important platform for us to tell the rest of the world our story as a state, and the economic trajectory we are on.

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

Events in South Australia continue to kick goals for our state’s visitor economy, as our world-renowned Mad March delivered the strongest month on record for the number of hotel rooms filled and for revenue.

We know events are important drivers of visitation, getting people to commit to a trip and discover our beautiful state – and the proof is really in these record-highs.

Our blockbuster events calendar is continuing to deliver for our industry and its many operators, with LIV Golf Adelaide on now, quickly followed by Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel and the 2024 Santos Wheelchair Rugby National Championship, both starting next week and, of course, the Matilda’s first match at Adelaide Oval later in May.

Attributable to Greg Ratsch, General Manager AEDA

We have seen higher levels of forward hotel bookings in the city when compared to last year. With a variety of new hotel offerings, it is great to see with the visitors choosing the city as a destination to base their trip from.

There are free shuttles buses from The Grange Golf Club to the city and attendees can continue the festivities in town. Cry Baby is hosting a Street Golf Party with Putt Pong, Golf Darts, DJs in collaboration with Sunny’s Pizza on Solomon Street.

Many venues across the city are getting involved in the festivities including Lady Burra Brewhouse, The Strathmore and The Lion Hotel.

Attributable to Scott Eger, General Manager Sofitel Adelaide

Major events are key to South Australia’s tourism and hospitality industry, driving high occupancy and creating energy and excitement for our guests.

Events give people a reason to travel to Adelaide and beyond, to experience all that our region offers and can help to fill our hotels, especially in slower months.

Tour Down Under gave us a strong start to the year and both the AFL Gather Round and LIV Golf have meant we can continue that momentum, with the best April we have had.

Attributable to Adrian Williams, Head of Accor in the Pacific region, Chief Operating Officer PM&E

Our hotels in Adelaide saw strong occupancies during March and April, largely driven by the many major sporting, cultural and business events held in the city.

We love the impact major events like these have on a city. The surge of activity and vibrant energy they bring creates a huge positive buzz, filling our hotels, restaurants, and bars.

The influx of people pouring into Adelaide for these events not only electrified the atmosphere but also fuelled the engine of our tourism industry, creating a ripple effect of opportunities and economic growth.