Cloud Managed Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cloud Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cloud managed services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $154.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cloud managed services market size is predicted to reach $154.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.

The growth in the cloud managed services market is due to Increasing cloud technology adoption across enterprises. North America region is expected to hold the largest cloud managed services market share. Major players in the cloud managed services market include International Business Machines Corporation, Ericsson Telecom AB, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Limited.

Cloud Managed Services Market Segments

• By Service Type: Managed Business Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Infrastructure Services, Managed Mobility Services, Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

• By Deployment: Public cloud, Private cloud

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• By End-User: Government, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities

• By Geography: The global cloud managed services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cloud managed services refer to outsourced services that help organizations to run their cloud resources efficiently and therefore providing efficient operations and saving costs. These are used by organizations that outsource the management of their cloud platforms to a third party.

