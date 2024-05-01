Multi-Factor Authentication Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Multi-Factor Authentication Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the multi-factor authentication market size is predicted to reach $34.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.
The growth in the multi-factor authentication market is due to the rise in data breaches and cyber-attacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest multi-factor authentication market share. Major players in the multi-factor authentication market include Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom Inc., OneSpan Inc., Okta Inc., Thales Group, Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc..
Multi-Factor Authentication Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
• By Model Type: Two factor, Three Factor, Four Factor, Five Factor
• By Authentication Type: Password, Passwordless
• By Organization: Large, SME's
• By Vertical: BFSI, Government, Travel and Immigration, Military and Defense, Commercial security, Healthcare, IT, Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Other Verticals
• By Geography: The global multi-factor authentication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The multi-factor authentication refers to an authentication method for which the primary aim is to build a layered authorization that makes it more difficult for an unauthorized person to gain access to user information. This enhances the organization's security by requiring users to identify themselves with more than a username and password.
