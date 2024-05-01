Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 30, 2024
The Business Research Company’s “Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the molded interconnect device (mid) market size is predicted to reach $3.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.
The growth in the molded interconnect device (mid) market is due to growing demand for IoT devices. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest molded interconnect device (mid) market share. Major players in the molded interconnect device (mid) market include Molex LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, 2E mechatronic GmbH & Co. KG, Harting Technologiegruppe.
Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Segments
• By Product: Antenna and Connectivity Modules, Connectors and Switches, Sensors, Lighting
• By Process: Laser Direct Structuring (LDS), Two-shot molding, Other Processes
• By Application: Automotive, Consumer products, Healthcare, Industrial, Military and aerospace, Telecommunication And Computing
• By Geography: The global molded interconnect device (mid) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Molded interconnect device refers to three-dimensional electromechanical components that combine the finest of mechanical and electrical engineering. MIDs blend the circuit board, housing, connectors, and wires that make up conventional product interfaces into a single, small-sized component that is entirely functional. The molded interconnect devices are used to describe the method of producing selectively plated plastic pieces.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Characteristics
3. Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Size And Growth
……
27. Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
