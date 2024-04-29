Global Bio-based Chemicals Market Expected to Reach US$ 271.76 Billion by 2031 | Astute Analytica
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐛𝐢𝐨-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for substantial growth, presenting a lucrative revenue opportunity of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟑𝟕.𝟒𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 during the forecast period 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, and is estimated to reach an impressive valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟕𝟏.𝟕𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. This forecasted expansion reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The increasing adoption of sustainable practices across various industries is a primary driver fueling the growth of the bio-based chemicals market. As businesses and consumers alike prioritize environmental sustainability, there has been a significant shift towards bio-based alternatives to traditional petrochemical-derived products. This shift is attributed to the growing awareness of the environmental impacts associated with conventional chemical production methods.
Bio-based chemicals offer several advantages over their petroleum-based counterparts, including reduced carbon footprint, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and decreased reliance on finite fossil fuel resources. Moreover, advancements in biotechnology and biochemical engineering have led to the development of innovative processes for producing bio-based chemicals, further driving market growth.
Key players in the bio-based chemicals market are focusing on research and development initiatives to enhance product efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions are prevalent strategies adopted by market players to expand their global footprint and gain a competitive edge in the evolving landscape.
The demand for bio-based chemicals is particularly prominent in sectors such as packaging, automotive, agriculture, textiles, and healthcare. These industries are increasingly incorporating bio-based chemicals into their manufacturing processes to meet sustainability goals and comply with stringent regulations governing chemical usage.
Geographically, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the bio-based chemicals market, driven by supportive regulatory frameworks, increasing investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and growing consumer awareness regarding environmental conservation.
In conclusion, the global bio-based chemicals market is witnessing significant growth prospects, driven by increasing environmental consciousness, technological advancements, and expanding applications across various industries. As the world transitions towards a more sustainable future, bio-based chemicals are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of environmentally friendly products and processes.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:
AGAE Technologies
Archer Daniels Midland Company
BASF SE
Braskem SA
Cargill Incorporated
Koninklijke DSM N.V
Dow Chemicals
DuPont
Evonik Industries
GFBiochemicals Ltd.
IP Group PLC
Lyondellbasell
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Toray Industries Inc.
Total Energies
Vertec BioSolvents
Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Bio-Lubricants
Bio-Solvents
Tetrahydrofuran
Cyclopentanone
Tetrahydropyran
Others
Bioplastics
Biodegradable Bioplastics
Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics
Bio-Alcohols
1,3-propanediol
1,6-hexanediol
1,10-decanediol
Others
Bio-Surfactants
Bio-Based Acids
Succinic acid
Furfural
Butadiene
1-4 BDO
Others
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Automotive
Personal Care
Food & Beverages
Agriculture
Industrial
Pharmaceuticals
Packaging
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Malaysia
Myanmar
Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
Indonesia
Cambodia
Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Aamir Beg
