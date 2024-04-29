Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports B² Network, Unlocks New Possibilities for Users

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 29, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Supports B² Network, Unlocks New Possibilities for Users

OKX Wallet today announced that it has added support for B² Network, the first EVM-compatible rollup based on zero-knowledge (ZK) proof verification commitment on Bitcoin, and the first data availability (DA) layer for Bitcoin rollups.



This move amplifies the adoption of B² Network, an innovative Bitcoin Layer-2 Network that has amassed 500,000 addresses on the mainnet. The integration of B² Network into OKX Wallet, with support for both EVM and BTC addresses, opens up new possibilities for Bitcoin and Ethereum users.

In addition, this integration enables OKX Wallet users to:

Trade B² Buzz Mining Rig NFTs on OKX Marketplace

View & transfer assets on the B² mainnet

Interact with B² Network dApps on Discover



B² Network is aimed at addressing the scalability issues of Bitcoin while preserving its core principles of decentralization, trustless operations, and a transparent ledger. It is EVM-compatible, developer-friendly, and supports users with both Bitcoin and Ethereum account addresses. This intends to widen the utility and impact of Bitcoin and its emerging derivative assets in the Web3 space, thus accelerating the expansion of the BTC ecosystem.

