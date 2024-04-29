Mattermost Launches Strategic Integration with Parabol to Support AI-Accelerated Workflows Across Atlassian Jira and Azure AI, Enables Responsible AI for National Security Community

New Plugin Enhances Operational Efficiency and Decision-Making, Sets New Benchmark for Secure, Agile Development Across High Security Environments

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost Inc., a leader in secure collaboration platforms for technical teams, today unveiled a strategic integration with Parabol to drive significant advancements in AI-acceleration across agile toolchains. This initiative smartly integrates Parabol Agile Meetings and Atlassian Jira with Mattermost to leverage the platform’s bring-your-own-LLM capabilities and support for Azure AI’s data control and privacy capabilities. This powerful synergy is anticipated to drive responsible AI workflows on the Microsoft platform in classified environments by summer 2024 .

These new capabilities, available for public cloud, private cloud, and air-gapped Mattermost environments, provide an adaptable AI-enhanced platform for operational and technical teams to facilitate ChatOps, incident response, and DevSecOps use cases in highly secure or classified environments. Through the integration, users can engage in more focused, adaptable, and resilient agile workflows, tailored to specific tactical, operational, and mission-critical needs.

The new plugin offers several transformative benefits for operations in highly-regulated industries like critical infrastructure and public sector organizations, ensuring:

Seamless Jira Integration for Streamlined Project Management : Directly integrating with Jira, both Mattermost and Parabol offer enriched capabilities for tracking, managing, and advancing projects in real-time, catering specifically to the intricate visibility and security needs of national security operations.

: Directly integrating with Jira, both Mattermost and Parabol offer enriched capabilities for tracking, managing, and advancing projects in real-time, catering specifically to the intricate visibility and security needs of national security operations. Real-Time Communication and Incident Management : Mattermost’s platform ensures secure, scalable messaging for instant communication and coordination during critical operations and incident response.

: Mattermost’s platform ensures secure, scalable messaging for instant communication and coordination during critical operations and incident response. Reflective and Analytical Tools for Agile Workflows: Parabol’s tools enable teams to conduct thorough post-incident retrospectives and sprint planning, integrating these insights directly into Mattermost’s communication stream for seamless operational learning and adaptation.

Mattermost’s secure, highly customizable collaboration platform designed to support mission-critical work facilitates cloud-native deployment and full data control, crucial for operations in high-security environments. The open source secure collaboration platform has supported operations within the Department of Defense (DoD), including U.S. Air Force . By seamlessly integrating with Parabol , which facilitates effective meetings and retrospectives to enhance the agility and efficiency of teams, Mattermost can support agile development, enabling richer data insights and collaboration. Additionally, Mattermost offers support for any LLM such as Microsoft Azure AI , which provides foundational support for deploying AI services within classified networks, enhancing the agility and intelligence of DevSecOps workflows. This collaboration ensures that teams can leverage Azure’s AI and data ownership capabilities securely and effectively within Mattermost’s platform.

Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost, emphasized the integration’s strategic importance, "Leveraging the strengths of Atlassian's Jira, Parabol, and Microsoft’s Azure AI, we’re pioneering a secure, intelligent approach to agile workflows, essential for today’s national security operations."

Jordan Husney, CEO of Parabol, remarked on the integration’s capability to enhance agility, "Our collaboration elevates the agility and efficiency of teams, integrating critical insights into how to improve the way people work together within organizations with unprecedented security and precision."

Tailored to meet the rigorous demands of the DoD and critical infrastructure, the integration ensures that projects are not only managed with state-of-the-art efficiency but are also underpinned by the highest standards of security and data sovereignty.

Experience the Future of National Security Operations:

Discover the transformative power of Mattermost's integration with Jira, Parabol, and Microsoft Azure AI. A demo showcasing the AI-accelerated agile workflows is available, illustrating how this strategic collaboration can revolutionize DevSecOps processes, enhancing both operational efficiency and security.

As Mattermost continues to develop and strengthen strategic partnerships, it reaffirms its dedication to delivering cutting-edge technologies that address the unique challenges of the public sector, national defense, and critical infrastructure organizations.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaboration platform for mission critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability and resilience of the world’s most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance.

Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world’s leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world’s mission critical work.

For more information visit mattermost.com .

About Parabol

Parabol is at the forefront of agile meeting and retrospective solutions, driving team performance and collaboration through its innovative platform, designed for continuous improvement and impactful feedback.

