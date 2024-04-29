MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko opens upgraded clinical forensic medical care centre at Bertha Gxowa Hospital

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko today (26 April) opened the upgraded Bertha Gxowa District's Clinical Forensic Medical Care Centre. The care centre has been a vital resource in the community since its establishment in November 2011 and has been at the forefront of combating gender-based violence (GBV).

It has rolled out various initiatives, including door-to-door visits in informal settlements, school-based campaigns, peaceful marches, and engagements with commuters and taxi drivers. These efforts have proved successful in identifying and supporting survivors of GBV, even in cases where the trauma had remained undisclosed.

However, due to various circumstances, it had to be relocated multiple times, creating challenges for those seeking its services, particularly victims of GBV. The relaunch of this upgraded care centre not only signifies the physical transformation of the facility but also reaffirms the Department's commitment to provide comprehensive care to survivors of GBV.

“South Africa continues to grapple with a high prevalence of GBV, with an alarming number of cases reported each year. There is an urgent need for comprehensive support services to the victims of GBV and sexual assaults. It is our responsibility to provide a safe haven for survivors and ensure that they receive the care and assistance they deserve. This renovated facility signifies a new chapter in our collective efforts to support and empower those who have experienced unimaginable trauma”, said MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The renovated care centre is designed to provide inclusive and comprehensive patient management, catering to the specific needs of GBV survivors, including vulnerable populations such as children and people with disabilities.

During her opening remarks, the MEC highlighted that the relaunch of the care center also demonstrates the Department's response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to intensify efforts in addressing the GBV pandemic.

She further urged all stakeholders and community members to unite in the fight against GBV.

The relaunch of the care centre also aligns with the National Gender- based Violence and Femicide Strategic Plan (NSP) and supports several pillars outlined in the plan. Collective efforts are required to condemn all forms of violence and create a society where such acts are not tolerated.

