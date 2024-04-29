Minister Blade Nzimande launches DHET Community Colleges Infrastructure Programme in Reitz, 30 Apr

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande will officially launch the DHET Community Colleges Infrastructure Programme at the site of the W&RSETA’s second Skills Development Centre located at Reitz in the Free State, on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.

The Community Colleges Infrastructure Programme prioritises infrastructure development in historically disadvantaged communities with the aim of ensuring that the quality of infrastructure delivery is improved in these communities.

The Minister will further conduct a monitoring visit to the W&RSETA's construction site of the Tjheseho Skills Development Centre, which underscores the W&RSETA's commitment to addressing skills shortages, empowering unemployed youth, and fostering economic development within local communities.

Upon completion, the Tjheseho Skills Development Centre will serve as a multifaceted hub for skills enhancement, with a primary focus on agricultural simulation.

Designed to cater for individuals with diverse skill sets, including those out of school and unemployed, the centre aims to provide training in various sectors such as agriculture, business, transport, trade, manufacturing, and community services.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Venue: Tjheseho Community Learning Centre, Reitz, Free State

For enquiries: Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to Minister Nzimande) 064 615 0644 or Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za

For W7RSETA enquiries: Martha Shingange (Manager: Marketing, Communications and Stakeholder Management) 083 329 0291 or mshingange@wrsetaorg.za