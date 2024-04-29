Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on Rural female engineering students going to India to take part in the Solar Panel Manufacturing Learning Programme

The Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in partnership with the Energy & Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA) sent a cohort of female rural learners to India.

The 22 rural female TVET College engineering students going to India are from Limpopo, North West and Free State. The learnership program will provide theoretical and practical skills in Solar Panel Manufacturing and Installation. Emanating from the 2023 South Africa Chairship of BRICS, the Solar Technology Training Program for women in South Africa is one of the resolutions from the BRICS Women in Business meeting that calls for women to lead community initiatives and take part in resolving the energy crisis in South Africa particularly in rural areas.

“Access to electricity should always be easily available given the important role it plays in many aspects of human life and well-being. It is an essential service, and governments must make societies function better through the provision of this kind of basic” said Minister Dlamini Zuma.

The Leanership programme is supported by key stakeholders such as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), Energy & Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSeta), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

Starting and operating a solar business in South Africa with solar products, from panels and batteries to solar-powered appliances, can be a lucrative venture. The Department of Women Youth and Persons with Disabilities in partnership with the Energy & Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA) will continue to engage stakeholders such as the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, Department of Small Business

Development to open windows of opportunities to the female Leaners to venture into business when they return to South Africa in August 2023.

Media enquiries:

Director Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cassius Selala

E-mail: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za

Cell: 060 543 0672