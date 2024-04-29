Submit Release
Mineral Resources and Energy on Draft Gas Master Plan published for public comments

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Mr. Gwede Mantashe (MP) has published the draft Gas Master Plan (GMP2024) for public comments in government Gazette No: 50569 of 26 April 2024.

The draft GMP2024 is a policy instrument that seeks to ensure security of gas supply by diversifying supply options from both local and international markets. It outlines the role of natural gas in the context of energy mix and provides policy direction to the industry in South Africa.

The plan considers the complete gas topology ranging from demand, supply, importation, infrastructure, and distribution networks. It recognises the critical role of natural gas in the country’s economy, and anticipates the infrastructure required for the delivery of gas at a point of consumption based on a least-cost model.

Members of the public, stakeholders and industry experts are invited to contribute to the development of this important policy document by submitting inputs and/or comments on the draft Gas Master Plan by no later than 15 June 2024.

The draft GMP2024 document is accessible on https://www.gov.za/documents/notices/gas-master-plan-comments-invited-26-apr-2024 

Written comments may be addressed to the Director-General of the Department of Mineral Resources & Energy either by post at Private Bag X 59, Arcadia, 0007; by hand at Travenna Campus, 71 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria,0002; or by email: GMP.Comments@dmre.gov.za

For enquiries: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za
 

