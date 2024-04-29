Premier Alan Winde wishes all South Africans a happy Freedom Day

Today we mark and celebrate one of the most important days in South Africa’s calendar. On this day 30 years ago, we as a country demonstrated that despite a dark and violent, past, we could still unite and together exercise the sacrosanct right to of every person to vote for their government to represent them.

This, however, was so much more than just casting a ballot; it symbolised the unifying power that this seemingly simple act can represent. It was for many South Africans the first step to healing. It was the first step towards building a new country.

Freedom Day, itself a reminder of the long, violent struggle South Africa endured to achieve democracy, should also serve as an inspiration to others who are still held captive by hate and intolerance.

The Western Cape Government (WCG) will not only fight for the fundamental rights and freedoms of our citizens but is also willing to show solidarity with citizens of other countries being ravaged by conflict and divisiveness.

Our province is defined by its unique diversity. It is this diversity that unites us, and we should all work hard towards building our province as part of this country, South Africa. It is only through a diversity of views, opinions and people that we can overcome the many challenges that face our province. I hope that we can celebrate our diversity rather than allow narrow-mindedness and intolerance to divide us.

In 1994, in just one day South Africans set in motion the process of undoing not just 46 years of Apartheid, but hundreds of years of oppression, repression, and suppression.

In a month many of us will return to the ballot box. I urge all Western Cape voters to turn out in their numbers. Your vote is a powerful voice, one which we as leaders must listen to. I implore all voters to make your mark so that we can continue to grow our economy to create more jobs and make our province safer and more prosperous for every single resident.

I want to wish all South Africans a happy and blessed Freedom Day.

