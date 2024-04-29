NYDA, APRM and PAP hosts Democracy and Development Intergenerational Dialogue, 30 Apr

The event is scheduled as follows:

Date: 30 April 2024

Venue: Pan-African Parliament (Midrand, South Africa)

Time: 08:00 - 15:00

We are honoured to have distinguished speakers participating in this dialogue, including;

President of the Pan-African Parliament - Hon Chief Fortune Charumbira,

Hon. Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation,

Hon. Maropene Ramokgopa; Minister in the Presidency: Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation,

Hon. Ronald Lamola; Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and

Dr. Emma Kantema-Gaomas; Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service – Namibia.

Media Enquiries and Media Confirmation to attend the event:

We extend our invitation to members of the media to join us in this important dialogue. Please use contact Morongwa Mothiba: Morongwa.Mothiba@nyda.gov.za for media registration.

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend and cover this significant dialogue.

For inquiries and further information, please contact: Pheladi Moruthane: 074 481 8912

