NYDA, APRM and PAP hosts Democracy and Development Intergenerational Dialogue, 30 Apr

The event is scheduled as follows: 
Date: 30 April 2024 
Venue: Pan-African Parliament (Midrand, South Africa) 
Time: 08:00 - 15:00

We are honoured to have distinguished speakers participating in this dialogue, including; 

  • President of the Pan-African Parliament - Hon Chief Fortune Charumbira, 
  • Hon. Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, 
  • Hon. Maropene Ramokgopa; Minister in the Presidency: Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, 
  • Hon. Ronald Lamola; Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and 
  • Dr. Emma Kantema-Gaomas; Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service – Namibia.

Media Enquiries and Media Confirmation to attend the event: 

We extend our invitation to members of the media to join us in this important dialogue. Please use contact Morongwa Mothiba: Morongwa.Mothiba@nyda.gov.za for media registration.

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend and cover this significant dialogue. 

For inquiries and further information, please contact: Pheladi Moruthane: 074 481 8912
 

