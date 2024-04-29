Presidency briefs media on President’s public programme, 29 Apr

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will on Monday, 29 April 2024 host a media briefing to update the public on the President’s public programme and other related topical issues.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 29 April 2024

Time: 12:00

Venue: Union Buildings, Room 159



RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to patience@presidency.gov.za

Media following remotely can text their questions to 083 376 9468. The media briefing will be streamed live and the link will be shared prior.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@enquires.gov.za