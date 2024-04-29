Submit Release
News Search

There were 412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,225 in the last 365 days.

New Music Alert Afterfire Boogie Down From Young American Music Prodigy Alli Cazaam

Alli Cazaam Afterfire (Boogie Down)

Track Title: Afterfire (Boogie Down) Genre: Dance / Pop / R&B Launch Date: 26th April 2024 ISRC Code: AUMEV2443838

BROOKLYN NY, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Brooklyn, NY in 2009, this critically acclaimed, 14 year-old music prodigy has amazed the likes of Clive Davis and the late Prince (Rogers Nelson). Prince was such an influence to her that when they met she was six years old and never forgot how they connected.

Alli has deep R&B roots and has mastered advanced musical instruments. She has been recently nominated by Women on Bass as one of the Greatest Female Bass Guitar Players of all Time!

Each year, the Alli Cazaam Foundation contributes school supplies to schools nationwide. When Alli was a little girl, she remembered being in classrooms with classmates that didn't have fresh writing tablets or pencils. She showed up the next day to give extra supplies for teachers to distribute to children that needed them. The Alli Cazaam Foundation also donates to school lunch programs to ensure that every child in school receives a nutritious meal.

https://allicazaam.com/biography

https://www.youtube.com/@AlliCazaam

https://twitter.com/TheAlliCazaam

https://open.spotify.com/artist/69K9vqkG6rVXoQ6zbT6cGl

Contact Alli Cazaam via Jason Morey on +1 731-592-3947 or at moreymanagementgroup@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
email us here

You just read:

New Music Alert Afterfire Boogie Down From Young American Music Prodigy Alli Cazaam

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more