New Music Alert Afterfire Boogie Down From Young American Music Prodigy Alli Cazaam
Track Title: Afterfire (Boogie Down) Genre: Dance / Pop / R&B Launch Date: 26th April 2024 ISRC Code: AUMEV2443838BROOKLYN NY, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Brooklyn, NY in 2009, this critically acclaimed, 14 year-old music prodigy has amazed the likes of Clive Davis and the late Prince (Rogers Nelson). Prince was such an influence to her that when they met she was six years old and never forgot how they connected.
Alli has deep R&B roots and has mastered advanced musical instruments. She has been recently nominated by Women on Bass as one of the Greatest Female Bass Guitar Players of all Time!
Each year, the Alli Cazaam Foundation contributes school supplies to schools nationwide. When Alli was a little girl, she remembered being in classrooms with classmates that didn't have fresh writing tablets or pencils. She showed up the next day to give extra supplies for teachers to distribute to children that needed them. The Alli Cazaam Foundation also donates to school lunch programs to ensure that every child in school receives a nutritious meal.
