AI In Genomics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 30, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “AI In Genomics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in genomics market size is predicted to reach $4.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4%.

The growth in the ai in genomics market is due to growing adoption of AI. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in genomics market share. Major players in the ai in genomics market include International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics Inc., BenevolentAI Ltd.

AI In Genomics Market Segments

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision
By Functionality: Genome Sequencing, Gene Editing, Other Functionalities
By Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Precision Medicine, Diagnostics, Other Applications
By End-use: Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Healthcare Providers, Research Centers, Other End-Users
By Geography: The global ai in genomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in genomics is a set of computer tools used by genomics researchers to manage and understand any important information concealed in big datasets for DNA sequencing and other biological procedures. These algorithms are capable of detecting human genetic patterns and abnormalities in genomic data.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. AI In Genomics Market Characteristics
3. AI In Genomics Market Trends And Strategies
4. AI In Genomics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. AI In Genomics Market Size And Growth
……
27. AI In Genomics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. AI In Genomics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

