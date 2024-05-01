AI In Genomics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's AI In Genomics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “AI In Genomics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in genomics market size is predicted to reach $4.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4%.
The growth in the ai in genomics market is due to growing adoption of AI. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in genomics market share. Major players in the ai in genomics market include International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics Inc., BenevolentAI Ltd.
AI In Genomics Market Segments
By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision
By Functionality: Genome Sequencing, Gene Editing, Other Functionalities
By Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Precision Medicine, Diagnostics, Other Applications
By End-use: Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Healthcare Providers, Research Centers, Other End-Users
By Geography: The global ai in genomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
AI in genomics is a set of computer tools used by genomics researchers to manage and understand any important information concealed in big datasets for DNA sequencing and other biological procedures. These algorithms are capable of detecting human genetic patterns and abnormalities in genomic data.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. AI In Genomics Market Characteristics
3. AI In Genomics Market Trends And Strategies
4. AI In Genomics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. AI In Genomics Market Size And Growth
……
27. AI In Genomics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. AI In Genomics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
