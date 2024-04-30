The Supply & Demand Show welcomes Lora Cecere of Supply Chain Insights
Special guest Lora Cecere from Supply Chain Insights in the Supply & Demand Show: A thrilling logistics webcast series with Richard Crawford & Kerim Kfuri
Lora Cecere's pioneering insights have shaped the supply chain landscape for years. Having her on the show is an honor, and her wisdom will undoubtedly inspire and enlighten our audience.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Radar proudly presents "The Supply & Demand Show," an enthralling interview series that delves deep into the world of logistics and supply chain management. Hosted by the distinguished TV host and producer Richard Crawford, alongside supply chain expert Kerim Kfuri, this webcast and podcast promises viewers an enlightening and entertaining journey into the heart of this vital industry.
— Kerim Kfuri
Join Richard Crawford and Kerim Antoine Kfuri as they explore the fascinating world of logistics and supply chain management, delivering laughter, wisdom, and actionable advice with each episode.
Special Guest:
This week we welcome Lora Cecere, founder of Supply Chain Insights. With over 30 years of experience, Lora is a trailblazer in supply chain management, renowned for her influential blog "Supply Chain Shaman" and contributions to Forbes. Her books, including "Bricks Matter" and "Supply Chain Metrics That Matter," are essential resources for professionals worldwide. Lora's expertise spans from industry leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and Kraft/General Foods to her tenure as an analyst at Gartner Group and AMR Research.
As an enterprise strategist, Lora Cecere focuses on the evolving landscape of enterprise technologies, empowering early adopters with insights gained from her diverse background. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the industry's most respected voices on "The Supply & Demand Show."
For more information or to watch/listen to the episode, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCxFlFMZ-d4
About The Supply and Demand Show
Each episode of "The Supply & Demand Show" features candid discussions with some of the most influential leaders in logistics and supply chain management. From industry trends to innovative strategies, viewers and listeners will gain invaluable insights to help navigate their own professional endeavors.
One of the highlights of the show is the "Hot Seat" segment, where guests are challenged to tackle five difficult industry questions in just five minutes. This fast-paced and engaging segment adds an element of excitement while providing viewers with a glimpse into the minds of industry experts.
The Supply & Demand Show" is available for streaming on YouTube and can be accessed as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Gitte Willemsens
PR & Brand Communications Director
CHARLIE PESTI
gitte.w@pesti.io
www.pesti.io
Gitte Willemsens
CHARLIE PESTI
+32 489 36 22 31
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other