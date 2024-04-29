PHILIPPINES, April 29 - Press Release

April 29, 2024 Alan and Pia's medical and livelihood support reaches thousands of Palaweños In collaboration with key government agencies, Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano undertook a four-day social welfare mission in Palawan, extending timely assistance to 1,796 residents in need. From April 24 to 27, 2024, the offices of the sibling senators, in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), orchestrated a series of initiatives aimed at addressing various aspects of community welfare. The mission kicked off with a medical outreach initiative or "Tulong Medikal Program," providing assistance to 662 residents of Aborlan, Palawan, specifically the barangays of Apoc-Apoc, Ramon Magsaysay, and Iraan. This marked the first instance of conducting the "Tulong Medikal Program" outside of a hospital as the medical team traveled throughout the municipality. Maricon Cayao, a Social Welfare Officer of Aborlan, expressed her gratitude to the senators, saying their support provided a boost in their local medical missions. "I really thank the team of the senators for their support in Aborlan Medical, lalo na po sa aming mga medical missions na ginagawa. Thank you so much sapagkat lalo ninyong napaigting ang aming medical mission," she said. During the medical initiative, residents were treated to a range of services including free health screenings, general check-ups, dental examinations, and seminars on HIV/AIDS awareness. Free medicines were distributed and participants were facilitated in their PhilHealth registration. The success of the "Tulong-Medikal Program" was attributed to the collaboration among various stakeholders, including the DOH, Aborlan Medicare Hospital, municipal government of Aborlan, and notably, the Mitra Family. "Pangako po, kami ay nakaalalay sa inyo. Alam po naming na mahirap magkasakit sa panahon ngayon," said Monica Mitra, the Chief Political Affairs Officer of the Cayetanos. Beyond healthcare, the Cayetanos also led livelihood distribution efforts, benefitting 1,016 residents from barangays Sta. Monica and Bancao-Bancao in Puerto Princesa and residents from El Nido, Palawan. In partnership with the DSWD and the local government of Puerto Princesa and El Nido, livelihood aid was given under the "Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Program", targeting vulnerable sectors such as farmers, members of the Kababaihan sector, and low-income workers. Jenalyn Antimano, from Barangay Masagana, conveyed her appreciation to the senators, saying this assistance is a significant help for their daily expenses. "Ako po'y nagpapasalamat kina senator. Yung ibinigay po sa amin na tulong ay makakadagdag po sa pambili namin ng pang araw-araw na pagkain," she said. Key proponents of this disbursement among the two municipalities were Monica Mitra, Roxas Association of Barangay Chairman (ABC) President Mary Anne Catalan and the late Palawan 1st District Representative Edgardo 'Egay' Salvame represented by his wife Rosalie "Mommy Rose" Salvame. Further amplifying their mission, the two senators also conducted the "Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan (PTK) Program" on April 25, gifting members of the AIRTODA Transport Service Cooperative with arms sleeve merchandise. Additionally, representatives of the senators engaged in discussions with AIRTODA members to obtain updates on their sector. On the same day, the sibling senators provided toolkits to 118 Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) graduates of Puerto Princesa who took up Agricultural programs. Being champions of Filipino people, Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano will keep conducting social welfare missions that aim to help those in need and bring positive change to communities all over the country. Suportang medikal at pangkabuhayan nina Senador Alan at Pia, umabot sa libu-libong Palaweño Sa pakikipagtulungan sa mga pangunahing ahensya ng pamahalaan, isinagawa nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ang apat na araw na social welfare mission sa Palawan na nagbigay tulong sa 1,796 residenteng nangangailangan. Mula April 24 hanggang 27, 2024, ang mga kinatawan ng magkapatid na senador, sa pakikipagtulungan sa Department of Health o DOH at Department of Social Welfare and Development o DSWD, ay nagsagawa ng serye ng mga programang naglalayong pamahagian ng tulong ang iba't-ibang komunidad. Nagsimula ang misyon sa "Tulong Medikal Program," isang programang pangkalusugan na nagbigay tulong sa 662 residente ng Aborlan, Palawan, partikular na sa mga barangay ng Apoc-Apoc, Ramon Magsaysay, at Iraan. Ito ang unang pagkakataon na isinagawa ang "Tulong Medikal Program" sa labas ng isang ospital, kung saan ang medical team ang siyang pumunta sa munisipalidad. Pinasalamatan ni Maricon Cayao, isang Kawani ng Social Welfare ng Aborlan, ang mga senador at sinabi na makakatulong ang kanilang suporta sa mga medical mission ng lungsod. "I really thank the team of the senators for their support in Aborlan Medical, lalo na po sa aming mga medical missions na ginagawa. Thank you so much sapagkat lalo ninyong napaigting ang aming medical mission," aniya. Sa pamamagitan ng "Tulong Medikal Program," nahandugan ang mga residente ng iba't ibang serbisyo tulad ng libreng pagsusuri sa kalusugan, pangkalahatang check-up, dental check-up, at seminar patungkol sa HIV/AIDS. Namahagi din ang mga kinatawan ng mga senador ng libreng gamot at nagsagawa ng libreng PhilHealth registration. Naisakatuparan ang "Tulong-Medikal Program" sa pakikipagtulungan ng iba't ibang stakeholder, kabilang ang DOH, Aborlan Medicare Hospital, lokal na pamahalaan ng Aborlan, at ang Mitra family. "Pangako po, kami ay nakaalalay sa inyo. Alam po naming na mahirap magkasakit sa panahon ngayon," wika ni Monica Mitra, ang Chief Political Affairs Officer ng mga Cayetano. Bukod sa healthcare service, nagbigay rin ang mga Cayetano ng livelihood assistance sa 1,016 residente mula sa mga barangay ng Sta. Monica at Bancao-Bancao sa Puerto Princesa at mga residente mula sa El Nido, Palawan. Sa pakikipagtulungan ng DSWD at ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Puerto Princesa at El Nido, naipamahagi ang livelihood assistance sa ilalim ng programang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations o AICS. Pinunan ng AICS ang pangangailangan ng mga miyembro ng sektor ng kababaihan, mga magsasaka, at low- income earners. Ipinahayag ni Jenalyn Antimano, mula sa Barangay Masagana, ang kanyang pasasalamat sa mga senador. Ayon sa kanya, malaking tulong ito para sa kanilang pang araw-araw na gastusin. "Ako po'y nagpapasalamat kina senator. Yung ibinigay po sa amin na tulong ay makakadagdag po sa pambili namin ng pang araw-araw na pagkain," aniya. Kabilang sa mga pangunahing tagapagtaguyod ng aktibidad sa dalawang munisipalidad sina Monica Mitra, Roxas Association of Barangay Chairman (ABC) President Mary Anne Catalan at ang yumaong Palawan 1st District Representative Edgardo 'Egay' Salvame na kinatawan ng kanyang asawa na si Rosalie "Mommy Rose" Salvame. Upang mas palakasin pa ang kanilang social welfare mission, isinagawa rin ng dalawang senador ang programang "Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan" o PTK nitong April 25, kung saan nabigyan ng arm sleeve merchandise ang mga miyembro ng AIRTODA Transport Service Cooperative. Bukod dito, nakipag-ugnayan ang mga kinatawan ng mga senador sa mga miyembro ng AIRTODA upang makakuha ng mga update sa kanilang sektor. Noong araw ding iyon, nagbigay ng toolkits ang magkapatid na senador sa 118 Technical Education and Skills Development Authority o TESDA graduates ng Puerto Princesa na kumuha ng mga programa sa Agrikultura. Bilang mga tagapagtaguyod ng kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino, patuloy na isasagawa ng mga Cayetano ang mga misyong may layuning tulungan ang mga nangangailangan upang magdala ng positibong pagbabago sa bawat komunidad sa bansa.