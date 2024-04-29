Poe on NAIA and iloilo airport aircon

The NAIA and Iloilo airport managements must address at once their malfunctioning airconditioning systems and elevators that are causing inconvenience to passengers.

Sa bawat airport, gusto nating bigyan ng warm welcome ang bawat byahero. Naging literal naman yata ang 'warm' sa NAIA at Iloilo airport dahil parang pugon daw sa init ang loob nito dahil sa sirang aircon.

We want to find out how the P190 million we have set aside in the 2024 budget is being utilized for the Iloilo airport's repairs and maintenance. During deliberations, we have fought hard for the budget and we want to make sure its benefits trickle down to the people.

As the hot weather continues to scorch us, we want to remind all the country's airports to beef up the maintenance of aircon, electricity and similar facilities to avert breakdowns and accidents.

Like our dream for all the country's gateways, we want to make the Iloilo airport a world-class facility, offering comfort, convenience, and cutting-edge services to passengers.