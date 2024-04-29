PHILIPPINES, April 29 - Press Release

April 29, 2024 Robin Files Resolution Calling for Con-Con to Revise 1987 Charter Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Monday filed a resolution calling for a Constitutional Convention to amend provisions of the 1987 Constitution, to dispel fears that this would advance the interests of only a few. In Resolution of Both Houses 8, Padilla - who chairs the Senate committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes - said this would be a "participatory and democratic" way of revising the Constitution. "To dispel any doubt that a proposed revision to the 1987 Constitution would only advance the interests of a few, a Constitutional Convention is deemed to be the more appropriate mode of doing said revision," he said. In his resolution, members of the Senate and House of Representatives are to vote separately in calling for a Constitutional Convention. A vote of two-thirds of each House voting separately is needed for this. Also, Padilla's resolution called on Congress to "enact an enabling legislation that will embody all details relative to the convening of the Constitutional Convention." Padilla noted that in a Constitutional Convention, the revision would be participatory since the delegates are elected by the people, and "are more likely be a more diverse and representative body." He also cited a position paper by the faculty members of the University of the Philippines' Department of Political Science faculty noted a Con-Con encourages more participation and likely promotes diversity of views. Likewise, he said the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform (IPER) noted that the members of a Con-Con, will be "more focused" and the process will be "democratic, transparent, and deliberative." Earlier, Padilla also noted he will seek the help of former secretaries Romulo Neri (NEDA) and Margarito Teves (DOF) to lower the costs of holding a Con-Con. Resolusyon ni Robin, Nanawagan ng Con-Con Para Rebisahin ang 1987 Constitution Ihinain nitong Lunes ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang resolusyon na nananawagan ng Constitutional Convention para amyendahan ang ilang probisyon ng 1987 Constitution, para pawiin ang takot na ito ay para sa kapakanan ng iilan lamang. Sa Resolution of Both Houses 8, iginiit ni Padilla - na tagapangulo ng Senate committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes - na ang Con-Con ay "participatory and democratic" na paraan para rebisahin ang Saligang Batas. "To dispel any doubt that a proposed revision to the 1987 Constitution would only advance the interests of a few, a Constitutional Convention is deemed to be the more appropriate mode of doing said revision," aniya. Sa resolusyon ni Padilla, ang Senado at Kamara ay susulong ng Con-Con sa pamamagitan ng 2/3 boto. Magkahiwalay na boboto ang dalawang kapulungan. Nanawagan din ang resolusyon sa Kongreso na gumawa ng "enabling legislation that will embody all details relative to the convening of the Constitutional Convention." Ani Padilla, ang rebisyon ng Saligang Batas sa Constitutional Convention ay "participatory" dahil ang mga delegado ay halal ng taumbayan - at ito ay magiging "diverse and representative." Ipinunto ni Padilla ang position paper ng faculty ng University of the Philippines Department of Political Science na naeenganyo ng Con-Con ang partisipasyon at "diversity of views." Dagdag niya, pati ang Institute for Political and Electoral Reform (IPER) ay nagbanggit na ang myembro ng Con-Con ay magiging "more focused" at ang proseso ay magiging "democratic, transparent, and deliberative." Nitong nakaraang linggo, idiniin ni Padilla na magpapatulong siya sa dating kalihim Romulo Neri (NEDA) at Margarito Teves (DOF) para ibaba ang gastos ng pagsagawa ng Con-Con.