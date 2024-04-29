InterDigital’s Doug Castor Elected Co-Chair of the ATIS Next G Alliance Steering Group

WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, announced the election of Doug Castor, InterDigital’s Head of Wireless Research, to serve as co-chair of the ATIS Next G Alliance (NGA) Steering Group.



InterDigital is a founding member of the NGA, an industry group committed to delivering North American wireless technology leadership in 6G and beyond. Co-chaired by InterDigital’s Doug Castor alongside representatives from AT&T and Nokia Bell Labs, the Steering Group leads strategic decision-making on the execution of NGA’s core mission and goals while developing recommendations for the long-term growth and evolution of the group.

“InterDigital’s perception as a world-leading innovator is bolstered by the recognition and respect earned by our outstanding engineers. Doug Castor’s recent election to the NGA Steering Board, alongside his existing leadership responsibilities, reflect his valuable expertise and insight to guide our industry in the right direction towards 6G,” said Rajesh Pankaj, Chief Technology Officer, InterDigital.

In addition to co-chairing the NGA Steering Group, Doug will continue his second term as Vice Chair of the NGA National 6G Roadmap Working Group, which is responsible for shaping the 6G vision and developing a path of technology evolution that aligns with North American priorities.

Learn more about the Next G Alliance here and the Steering Group leadership here.

