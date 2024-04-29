Calibre Scientific Acquires Camlab Limited, a UK Provider of Scientific Equipment, Chemicals, Consumables and Other Laboratory Supplies

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Camlab Limited (“Camlab” or the “Company”), a UK-based supplier of scientific equipment, chemicals, consumables, labware, and other laboratory supplies and services to customers in the academic, research, pharmaceutical, industrial, environmental and food & beverage industries. The acquisition of Camlab bolsters Calibre Scientific’s growing product and service portfolio across the United Kingdom.

Founded in 1950, Camlab is based in Cambridge, UK which is UK and Europe’s largest biotechnology cluster, consisting of more than 30 science and technology parks within 10 miles of the city. For more than 70 years, Camlab has been a cornerstone in the life sciences industry in Cambridge and more broadly across scientific laboratories across the United Kingdom. In addition to its extensive product offering, the Company also provides customer-centric services such as repairs, maintenance, and calibration which further distinguish Camlab in the market.

“We are enthusiastic about the acquisition of Camlab as it marks a major step forward in our ultimate goal of providing a wholistic solution of scientific equipment, chemicals, consumables, and services to customers in the global laboratory space”, said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. “The addition of Camlab’s experienced management team, state-of-the-art facility, advanced technology infrastructure, and differentiated go-to-market channel strategy further bolsters Calibre Scientific’s growing market presence in the United Kingdom.”

“We have been impressed by the global scale and capabilities developed by the Calibre Scientific team over the last decade,” said Ben Sunderland, Managing Director of Camlab. “We look forward to combining Camlab’s operational and technical expertise with Calibre Scientific’s global presence and resources to enhance and create a unique experience for our customers and partners alike.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

