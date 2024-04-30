Aerostat System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Aerostat System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Aerostat System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerostat system market size is predicted to reach $23.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.
The growth in the aerostat system market is due to the growing use of persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerostat system market share. Major players in the aerostat system market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, TCOM L.P, Raven Industries, AUGUR - RosAeroSystems.
Aerostat System Market Segments
• By Product: Balloon, Airship, Hybrid
• By Propulsion System: Powered, Unpowered
• By Payload: Electro-optic or Infrared Sensors (EO/IR), Communication Intelligence, Cameras, Electronic Intelligence, Surveillance Radar, Inertial Navigation System
• By Class: Compact Sized, Mid Sized, Large Sized
• By Application: Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial, Environmental Research
• By Geography: The global aerostat system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aerostat system refers to a light-weighted balloon or blimp-shaped aircraft that derives its lift from buoyancy rather than from wings or rotors. It is used to provide aerial surveillance and communications with increasing reliability, safety, and carrying capacity.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Aerostat System Market Characteristics
3. Aerostat System Market Trends And Strategies
4. Aerostat System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Aerostat System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Aerostat System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Aerostat System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
