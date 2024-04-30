Plastisols Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Plastisols Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plastisols market size is predicted to reach $33.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.
The growth in the plastisols market is due to the growing demand for automobiles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest plastisols market share. Major players in the plastisols market include Avient Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, International Coatings Company, 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company.
Plastisols Market Segments
• By Resin Type: Acrylic Resins, PVC Resins
• By Application: Coatings, Moldings, Screen Printing, Adhesives and Sealants
• By End-Use Industry: Construction, Military, Transportation, Medical, Textile, Agriculture, Metal Finishing, Other End-Use Industries
• By Geography: The global plastisols market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Plastisol refers to a substance that is made with a suspension of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) particles in a liquid plasticizer and is available in liquid form. Plastisols have properties such as toughness, outdoor stability, flexibility, abrasion resistance, and chemical resistance.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Plastisols Market Characteristics
3. Plastisols Market Trends And Strategies
4. Plastisols Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Plastisols Market Size And Growth
……
27. Plastisols Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Plastisols Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
