Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for the 1st quarter 2024

MACAU, April 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 141 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public at the end of the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 15 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms grew by 19.6% to 47,000. In the first quarter, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 9.9 percentage points year-on-year to 84.8%; the rates for 5-star (87.1%), 4-star (81.0%) and 3-star hotels (81.1%) rose by 12.9 percentage points, 8.4 percentage points and 1.7 percentage points respectively.

In the first quarter, the number of guests of hotel establishments totalled 3,779,000, up by 39.7% year-on-year and 8.4% over the same month in 2019. Guests from mainland China (2,815,000), Hong Kong (460,000), Taiwan (89,000) and the Republic of Korea (80,000) jumped by 40.1%, 0.8%, 180.7% and 789.0% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests held stable year-on-year at 1.7 nights, which represented an increase of 0.2 night compared to the first quarter of 2019.

In March 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms went up by 6.4 percentage points year-on-year to 83.5%. The number of guests grew by 26.3% year-on-year to 1,235,000, while their average length of stay remained at 1.6 nights.

In the first quarter, number of visitors arriving on package tours rocketed by 329.9% year-on-year to 482,000; besides, a total of 113,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 71.5%. In March, number of visitors arriving on package tours expanded by 118.2% year-on-year to 208,000, and that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies surged by 34.8% to 44,000.