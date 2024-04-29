Call for submission of articles for the Review of Culture in celebration of 25th anniversary of the establishment of Macao SAR

MACAU, April 29 - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Review of Culture, an academic journal published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, invites scholars and experts from different areas to submit articles in the fields of humanities, history, arts or literature related to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, sharing their unique perspectives and the results of their studies.

In addition to the abovementioned topic, the Review of Culture in 2024, is also calling for contributions of articles on the following topics, including but not limited to: Macao literary studies, studies on humanities and history in the Greater Bay Area, the quincentenary of the birth of Luís de Camões and the 250th anniversary of the birth of George Chinnery, among others.

The call for submissions is open from today until 31 July 2024. Articles can be written in Chinese, Portuguese or English, and will be published in the journal after an anonymous review process. For details of submissions, please visit the Review of Culture website (www.icm.gov.mo/rc) or contact the editorial team by email to cms.rc@um.edu.mo.

The Review of Culture, published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and edited by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau, was founded in 1987, with the aim of promoting studies on the history and culture of Macao, while exploring the profound impact of traditional Chinese culture. The journal implements a peer review system and its Chinese edition has been included in the Chinese Social Sciences Citation Index (CSSCI). The publication is available in Chinese and foreign languages, with the publication of Chinese edition up to 119 issues and the international edition up to 73 issues. The journal is available for purchase on the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop (www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop) at the price of MOP 150, with special discounts for back issues.

For more information, please contact IC through tel. no. 83996220 during office hours or by email to publications@icm.gov.mo.