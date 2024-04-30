CoreStack Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2024 American Business Awards® for Cloud Governance Excellence
Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11 in New York
CoreStack provides a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, allowing businesses to effectively control expenses, improve security, and optimize operations.”BELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, is proud to announce it has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the cloud infrastructure category of the prestigious 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
The judges commended CoreStack’s strategic approach to cloud governance, with one judge stating, "CoreStack provides a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, allowing businesses to effectively control expenses, improve security, and optimize operations.” Another judge noted, "Their solutions' ability to leverage AI to forecast cloud spending more accurately is something that is needed by enterprise customers."
Leading enterprises are already leveraging the CoreStack platform to govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. In addition to governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, the CoreStack portfolio includes CoreStack Assessments. This powerful assessment solution streamlines and scales the cloud assessment process, allowing partners to run assessments against multiple cloud-native and custom frameworks.
“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”
Said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack, “We’re honored to receive this recognition alongside other outstanding businesses. The American economy’s resilience is indeed inspiring, and this award reflects our commitment to innovation and empowering organizations to build a cloud strategy that drives their own resiliency.”
More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. The Stevie Award winners will be celebrated at a gala ceremony in New York on June 11th. Details about the American Business Awards and the complete 2024 winner list are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About CoreStack
CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
