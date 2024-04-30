Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Poly Coated Kraft Paper Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The poly coated kraft paper market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Poly Coated Kraft Paper Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the poly coated kraft paper market size is predicted to reach $5.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the poly coated kraft paper market is due to the expansion of the e-commerce industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest poly coated kraft paper market share. Major players in the poly coated kraft paper market include WestRock Company, Acorn Paper Products Company, Billerud AB, Canadian Kraft Paper Industries Ltd., Canfor Corporation.

Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Segments

• By Grade: Unbleached, Bleached, Natural

• By Packaging Formats: Bags, Sacks, Pouches, Envelopes

• By End Use: Food and Beverages, Building and Construction, Automotive, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Electrical and Electronics, Chemicals and Agrochemicals, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global poly coated kraft paper market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Poly-coated kraft paper refers to pure kraft paper with a polyethylene coating. As with other paper production methods, Kraft paper is made by chemically converting wood into wood pulp. It is typically used in wrapping applications that require a moisture or grease barrier. It can also be used as a moisture barrier for pallet liners and tie sheets. Poly-coated kraft paper protects products from water, oil, dust, and grease. it is ideal for wrapping items with grease, oil, or other liquid barriers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Characteristics

3. Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Trends And Strategies

4. Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Size And Growth

……

27. Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

