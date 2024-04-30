Smart Hospitality Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Smart Hospitality Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $59.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Hospitality Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart hospitality market size is predicted to reach $59.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%.

The growth in the smart hospitality market is due to the growing demand for enhanced smart IoT-based solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart hospitality market share. Major players in the smart hospitality market include Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE.

Smart Hospitality Market Segments

1. By Offering: Solution, Services

2. By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

3. By End User: Hotel, Cruise, Luxury Yachts, Other End-users

4. By Geography: The global smart hospitality market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The smart hospitality market refers to hospitality services in which smart electronic devices powered by the Internet of Things (IoT), automation, and artificial intelligence are used to control various functions and activities. It allows users to handle and control multiple services remotely. The primary purpose is to increase employee efficiency and advance guest service facilities and experiences.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Smart Hospitality Market Characteristics

3. Smart Hospitality Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Hospitality Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Hospitality Market Size And Growth

……

27. Smart Hospitality Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Smart Hospitality Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

