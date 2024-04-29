"The Thousand-Year Glance: Landscapes of Belt and Road Countries in Thangka Paintings" exhibition successfully held in Thailand

Beijing, China, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroke by stroke, hand-drawn elegance spanning a millennium. On April 26, the exhibition "A Thousand-Year Glance: Landscapes of Belt and Road Countries in Thangka Paintings" is successfully held at the Bangkok China Cultural Center in Thailand, jointly organized by the Bangkok China Cultural Center and China International Cultural Exchange Center, and hosted by the Beijing Renmei Creative Academy. This event takes Tibetan Thangka painting as a starting point, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes of countries along the Belt and Road, injecting new vitality into the civilization exchanges of the Belt and Road. The event not only demonstrates the brilliant charm of Chinese Thangka culture and art, enhances the mutual understanding and consensus between China and Thailand in Buddhism, but also promotes emotional exchanges and cultural exchanges between the people of China and Thailand, injecting new strength into deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.







More than a hundred guests from the political, cultural, tourism, artistic, business, and media sectors of China and Thailand attend this event, including Minister Counselor Wu Zhiwu from the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Inspector General Lekcharoensuk from the Ministry of Culture of Thailand, Minister Counselor Chang Yumeng from the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Director Que Xiaohua from the Bangkok China Cultural Center and Director of the China Tourism Office in Bangkok, Vice Chancellor Phra Shuai of Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya Buddhist University of Thailand， culture expert and head of the " Thousand Thangkas of Master Padmasambhava " project, Tsering Dorje, Director Han Shenglong from the Confucius Institute at Chulalongkorn University, and Feng Yao, General Manager of Beijing Renmei Art Creation Institute Co., Ltd.



Wu Zhiwu expresses that cultural exchange and mutual learning are the spiritual wealth left by the ancient Silk Road. Promoting people-to-people connectivity through cultural exchange is also an important part of international cooperation in the construction of the Belt and Road. This Thangka exhibition takes this opportunity to build a platform for cultural exchange and cooperation between China and Thailand with the beauty of cultural art, emphasizing the important role of Thangka art as a treasure of traditional Chinese painting in enhancing cultural exchange and cooperation among Belt and Road countries.



Lekcharoensuk states that Thangka is a traditional ancient painting art from Tibet, China. These artworks enable the Thai people to appreciate the profound essence of excellent traditional Chinese culture, allowing for a deeper understanding of Chinese art and culture. They enhance the exchange and mutual learning of civilizations. He hopes that through these artworks, the friendly ties of "China and Thailand as one family" can be further deepened.



Que Xiaohua states that enhancing cultural exchanges is an important way to build a community of shared future for mankind. As one of the important forms of traditional Chinese painting, Thangka demonstrates the rich connotations of ancient Chinese painting techniques and religious culture, allowing the people of Thailand to gain a deeper understanding of Chinese traditional culture. This deepens the cultural exchanges and understanding between China and Thailand, and promotes the development of China-Thailand relations in a broader field.



In recent years, China and Thailand have used the concepts of "China and Thailand as one family" and "Heart to Heart Connection" as important foundations. Together, they promote the high-quality joint construction of the "Belt and Road Initiative" and jointly build a China-Thailand community of shared destiny. Both Thailand and China are deeply influenced by Buddhism. Thai Buddhism and Chinese Buddhism are like two rivers originating from the same source, each flowing vigorously and carrying knowledge and insights of compassion and wisdom. Chinese Thangka painting, a long-standing art form and part of both China’s and the world’s intangible cultural heritage, showcases Tibetan culture with its meticulous brushwork, vibrant colors, and profound thematic content, bearing deep historical and cultural significance.



Tibetan Buddhism is one of the systems of Chinese Buddhism. In the latter half of the 8th century, Guru Padmasambhava introduced Buddhism to Tibet, officially starting the spread of Buddhism in the region. This exhibition selectively displays 40 classic works from the “Thousand Thangkas of Master Padmasambhava” project, showcasing the legendary stories of Guru Padmasambhava, a principal founder of Tibetan Buddhism, in various locations at the foothills of the Himalayas, from China to Nepal, to ancient India, including today’s Thailand. Each Thangka carries rich historical and cultural significance, displaying the unique characteristics of countries along the "Belt and Road." This exhibition marks the first overseas public presentation of the "Thousand Thangkas of Master Padmasambhava" project.



At the event, professional guides offer diverse interpretations of the creative history and development of the Thangka works and provide detailed explanations of classic Thangka pieces. During the exhibition, guests continuously admire the unique charm and meticulous details of the Thangkas, stating that this is their first time observing authentic Thangkas up close. The atmosphere is lively as everyone interacts and exchanges views.



Additionally, the event features an interactive area for Thangka painting experiences. Guests participate in tracing Thangkas, experiencing the art of coloring and gilding in the Thangka painting process and discovering the charm of this ancient art. The event also provides Thangka souvenirs and simulated Thangka gifts for the guests, who eagerly take photos to commemorate their visit.

