Flash News: OKX Jumpstart Welcomes the Addition of RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE Runecoin

NASSAU, The Bahamas, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 29, 2024.



OKX Jumpstart Welcomes the Addition of RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE Runecoin

OKX today announced the addition of RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE, a Runecoin, on OKX Jumpstart, featuring a staking pool of 367,500,000 RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE. In celebration of this addition, eligible users who stake BTC via OKX Jumpstart Mining from 7:00 AM (UTC) on April 29 to 7:00 AM (UTC) on April 30 will be able to mine RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE as rewards. Further details are available here.



The staking procedure will require eligible users to transfer BTC to their funding account before the commencement of mining. Users can then access the OKX App, navigate to the 'Grow' section, select 'Jumpstart,' and once the mining begins, click 'Stake.' They can then input the desired amount of BTC and confirm. Unstaking can be done at any time by clicking 'Unstake,' and the tokens will be automatically returned to the funding account.



Runecoin is dedicated to developing the first peer-to-peer rune allocation system on Bitcoin, RSIC (Rune Specific Inscription Circuits). RSIC is a gamified system for users to mine and allocate rune tokens, with the aim to distribute Runecoins in the future. This new addition to OKX Jumpstart presents an exclusive opportunity for eligible users to be part of this innovative project.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX



OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer