ALLEN MEDIA GROUP PARTNERS WITH LG ELECTRONICS, LAUNCHING THE 'LOCAL NOW' FAST CHANNEL IN EVERY MARKET

Local Now FAST Channels Provide Local News, Weather and Entertainment for 223 U.S. Markets to ‘LG Channels’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Group (AMG) announced today it has partnered with LG Electronics to bring 223 Local Now FAST channels to LG’s free streaming service, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, including its lineup of critically-acclaimed LG OLED evo TVs. The Local Now FAST channels, carried on LG Smart TVs channel 157, are the most robust local FAST channels available in every market.

The Local Now FAST channels are a one-of-a-kind channel offering produced by a team of technologists and journalists. The channels feature 24/7 news powered by the Local Now newsroom, a nationwide local affiliate network, strategic news partners and proprietary news technology that generates 500,000 video stories per day. The Local Now programming lineup is updated throughout the day with original news stories, reports from newsrooms across the country and curation from hundreds of news and entertainment partners. Local Now FAST channels also incorporate curated content from local news partners including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

“We are very proud of this partnership with LG, which has launched all of our Local Now FAST channels to millions of viewers,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Local Now is the largest local news streamer in the country and our vast footprint of channels powered by proprietary technology and journalism delivers unmatched quality local news and entertainment in every market throughout America.”

LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children’s programs and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG Smart TV models 2016-present). LG Channels is also available on mobile on iOS and Android. Channels may vary by device.

Local Now is a channel offering local weather, traffic, news, and sports info, all in one place. A unique viewing experience, powered by the best content providers, delivering real-time information, when and how you want it. It is powered by the same technology as the Allen Media Group free streaming platform Local Now, which is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to 223 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios.