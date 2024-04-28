Solomon Islands Seeks more genuine investors

H.E. Barrett Salato and Mr. Jiang Yun, Secretary General of China Overseas Development Association (CODA).

Solomon Islands will only work with investors in line with the vision and spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework established by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Sogavare in 2023.

Solomon Islands Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Barrett Salato, reaffirm Solomon Islands commitment to Framework in his meeting with the Secretary General of China Overseas Development Association (CODA), Mr. Jiang Yun, in Beijing on Tuesday, 25 April.

CODA is an organization set up under the guidance of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to provide Chinese enterprises with services of ‘going global’ for investment and development, and actively plays the role of a bridge connecting home and abroad. CODA has more than 300 members, of which 50% are state-owned enterprises.

CODA will host the 14th China Overseas Investment Fair from 27-28 May in Beijing with a theme of “New Opportunities for Global Development, New Blueprint for Overseas Investment”.

H.E Salato welcomes CODA’s initiatives and informs the Secretary General of Solomon Islands key priority sectors of investment namely fisheries, agriculture and tourism. H.E. Salato said, the majority of our people participate and involve in these sectors therefore, focusing investment and development in these areas is important to create local employment and economic spillover.

H.E Salato and Secretary General Yun also discussed other potential areas of investments including in clean energy and waste management.

Determining genuine investors is a complex task and requires extensive research and analysis capacity.

The Solomon Islands Embassy considers CODA’s role as an important filtering mechanism that adds to the layers of foreign investments assessments and analysis in its due diligence processes.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE